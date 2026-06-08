Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Explorer vor Durchbruch? 2 Kilometer Anomalie - trifft diese Aktie jetzt den Jackpot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.06.2026 12:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KuCoin Web3 Wallet Expands Its Ecosystem Access Through Polymarket Integration

New integration connects users to real-world event markets, market signals and emerging narratives within one wallet experience

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Web3 Wallet today announced its integration with Polymarket, expanding its role as a one-stop gateway for users to explore real-world events, market signals and Web3 applications within a self-custodial wallet experience.

The integration marks another step in KuCoin Web3 Wallet's evolution beyond asset management. As Web3 use cases move from token holding and transactions into broader real-world participation, users need simpler access to applications that help them discover information, understand sentiment and act on emerging narratives without moving across fragmented platforms.

Through Polymarket, users can explore event-driven markets across crypto, sports, and other trending topics directly within KuCoin Web3 Wallet. By bringing this access into the wallet, KuCoin Web3 Wallet allows users to observe how market participants interpret evolving developments and express their own views in a more connected environment.

For KuCoin Web3 Wallet, the integration is part of a broader strategy to deepen its one-stop Web3 ecosystem. The wallet has continued to expand from asset storage into Swap, perpetual trading, tokenized real-world asset access and Web3 application discovery. Polymarket further strengthens this ecosystem by connecting users not only to digital assets, but also to real-world information flows, community sentiment and event-based markets.

"Web3 wallets are becoming a key gateway where users access assets, applications and real-world market signals," said Gas Meng, Lead of KuCoin Web3 Wallet Operations. "The integration with Polymarket reflects our commitment to building KuCoin Web3 Wallet into a more comprehensive one-stop Web3 entry point, connecting users with emerging applications that bridge on-chain activity and real-world information. By bringing event-driven markets into the wallet experience, we aim to improve discovery and help users engage with Web3 in a more informed and practical way."

Looking ahead, KuCoin Web3 Wallet will continue to expand wallet-native access to diverse Web3 scenarios, providing users with a more connected, accessible and practical way to explore the next phase of Web3.

About KuCoin Web3 Wallet

KuCoin Web3 Wallet is a decentralized, non-custodial, multichain wallet built for security and onchain alpha. Swap seamlessly across networks with a built-in cross-chain DEX aggregator, trade wallet-native perpetuals, and access tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), directly within your wallet. Spot early opportunities with Smart Money tools, explore 1,000+ DApps, and capture new token launches through a dedicated Airdrop Hub. Your all-in-one gateway to Crypto + TradFi in Web3.

Learn more: X | Telegram | Instagram

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995786/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-web3-wallet-expands-its--ecosystem-access-through-polymarket-integration-302793669.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.