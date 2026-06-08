Dubuque, Iowa--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Nefense, a pioneer in advanced clinical hygiene and airway health solutions, today announced the official launch of its highly anticipated Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) nasal spray line. This comprehensive product expansion introduces an age-specific approach to airway health, respiratory hygiene, and nasal wellness, providing safe and effective nasal care solutions for adults, children, and infants.

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Key Takeaways:

Nefense launches a new hypochlorous acid nasal spray line that delivers an age-specific respiratory defense portfolio for adults, children, and infants.

The flagship Hyponasal spray provides a gentle, clinical-grade biocleanse that flushes irritants, delivers immediate soothing relief, and supports natural respiratory defenses without harsh chemicals or steroids.

Powered by hypochlorous acid, the formulations deliver broad-spectrum antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory action that neutralizes bacteria and viruses, helps prevent upper respiratory infections, and combats seasonal allergies.

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About Nefense

Nefense, Natural Wellness & Defense, is dedicated to developing advanced, science-driven health and hygiene products. Working in collaboration with doctors and ENT specialists, Nefense focuses on creating innovative solutions that bridge the gap between daily hygiene, airway health, restorative sleep, and overall wellness. Many clinics and practices nationwide offer in-store purchases of the Nefense nasal spray family, including XyloClean, a xylitol-based nasal spray designed to help moisturize and rebalance the nasal passages. Through its growing portfolio of clinically inspired products, Nefense remains committed to helping people breathe better and live healthier.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

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Source: Reportable, Inc.