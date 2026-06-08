The fixed-dose, multi-use pen injector platform features a pull-push mechanism designed to reduce use error while supporting delivery volumes up to 0.75 mL

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, today introduced Deora, a new proprietary pen injector platform targeting incretin-based therapies, as well as supporting other originator and biosimilar drug development programs.

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Deora is Stevanato Group's multi-use, fixed-dose pen injector designed for subcutaneous drug delivery in therapies such as diabetes and weight management. Featuring an intuitive pull-push mechanism, the device simplifies dose administration by eliminating the need for manual dose selection: users pull to set the dose and push to inject, supporting consistent delivery across multiple administrations. The platform accommodates fixed-dose volumes up to 0.75 mL and is compatible with standard 1.5 mL and 3 mL cartridges, offering flexibility across a range of therapeutic applications. Engineered with patient usability in mind, Deora provides tactile, visual, and audible feedback during operation, helping reduce common sources of use error. Its architecture is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing supply chains, enabling efficient industrialization and scalable manufacturing for pharmaceutical partners

Deora is a multi-use, fixed-dose pen injector featuring a simple pull-push mechanism for dose setting and delivery: the user pulls to set the dose, then pushes to inject. This intuitive sequence eliminates the need for manual dose selection, reducing common sources of use error and supporting consistent drug delivery across multiple administrations. The platform is compatible with standard 1.5 mL and 3 mL cartridges and accommodates fixed-dose volumes up to 0.75 mL.

"With Deora, we are broadening our product offering in therapeutic areas experiencing strong global demand and favorable market momentum," said Michele Monico, President of Drug Delivery Systems and In Vitro Diagnostics at Stevanato Group. "We believe there is space for a simple, multi-use device that enhances the patient experience while simultaneously reducing the pressure on supply chain scale-up. Our belief has been supported by early customer interest, and we are providing our pharmaceutical partners with evaluation units to support early-stage testing and development activities."

The device architecture provides flexibility across multiple fixed-dose configurations while minimizing the need for design changes across variants. In addition, it is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing supply chains, enabling efficient industrialization and scalable manufacturing.

"Deora further expands Stevanato Group's proprietary portfolio of drug delivery devices, providing a solution designed for multi-dose therapies requiring consistent administration and ease of use in a familiar pen format," added Michele Monico. "Customers can now choose from different hand-held device platforms Alina, Aidaptus, and Deora to address a broad range of therapeutic needs."

Deora leverages Stevanato Group's established manufacturing capabilities, with production aligned to support future commercialization. Drawing on its end-to-end expertise across glass manufacturing, analytical services, and device engineering, Stevanato Group offers fully integrated solutions that can simplify development for pharmaceutical partners.

Together, these characteristics position Deora as a platform intended to support partners as they advance early development programs and prepare for future scale-up.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.

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Contacts:

Media

Caterina Tripepi

caterina.tripepi@stevanatogroup.com

Barabino Partners for Stevanato Group

stevanato.intl@barabino.it

Investor Relations

Lisa Miles

lisa.miles@stevanatogroup.com

Giacomo Guiducci

giacomo.guiducci@stevanatogroup.com