2025 Sustainability Report highlights 331 million metric tons of customer CO2e reductions and 59% reduction in operational emissions compared to 2019 baseline; 84% renewable electricity in 2025

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, is advancing sustainable and energy-efficient solutions for buildings, industry and the cold chain while continuing to strengthen its own operations. Through electrification, digital innovation and circular strategies, the company is helping customers improve efficiency, reduce emissions, lower operating costs and build resilience.

In its newly released 2025 Sustainability Report, Scaling Sustainability, Trane Technologies outlines continued progress toward its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, highlighting measurable gains across emissions, energy, circularity, workforce development and community impact.

"We are scaling sustainability by combining climate technology, digital intelligence and engineering excellence to help our customers reduce emissions, lower operating costs and strengthen resilience," said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "Our consistently strong financial and sustainability performance reflects the power of our purpose-driven strategy to accelerate customer innovation, drive growth and create long-term value as we challenge what's possible for a sustainable world."

In 2025, Trane Technologies invested $348 million in R&D and introduced 110 new products and services to help customers decarbonize. The company also delivered strong financial performance, including $21.3 billion in revenue and adjusted EPS growth of 16%

Notable advancements in 2025 toward Trane Technologies' 2030 Sustainability Commitments include:

Gigaton Challenge: Reduced 331 million metric tons of CO2e from customers' carbon footprints since 2019, on track toward the goal to reduce one billion metric tons of carbon emissions by 2030.

Reduced 331 million metric tons of CO2e from customers' carbon footprints since 2019, on track toward the goal to reduce one billion metric tons of carbon emissions by 2030. Operational Emissions: Reduced operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 59% since 2019, tracking ahead of the company's science-based target of a 50% reduction by 2030.

Reduced operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 59% since 2019, tracking ahead of the company's science-based target of a 50% reduction by 2030. Renewable Energy: Met 84% of global electricity needs with renewable energy sources in 2025.

Met 84% of global electricity needs with renewable energy sources in 2025. Energy Efficiency: Improved energy intensity by 38% from 2019 baseline, while absolute energy use increased by 1.7% over the same period due to business and production growth.

Improved energy intensity by 38% from 2019 baseline, while absolute energy use increased by 1.7% over the same period due to business and production growth. Water and Waste: Reduced total global water use by 49% since 2019, including an 8% reduction at water-stressed facilities, and achieved zero waste to landfill at 80% of global sites.

Reduced total global water use by 49% since 2019, including an 8% reduction at water-stressed facilities, and achieved zero waste to landfill at 80% of global sites. Circularity: 44% of primary materials (steel, copper, aluminum, plastics and refrigerants) in products contained recycled content in 2025. Revenue from remanufactured products and services reached $282 million, up 31% from 2024.

44% of primary materials (steel, copper, aluminum, plastics and refrigerants) in products contained recycled content in 2025. Revenue from remanufactured products and services reached $282 million, up 31% from 2024. Culture and Workforce Development: Achieved an Employee Engagement Index score of 81 out of 100, ranking in the top quartile among benchmarks, with 96% key talent retention. Participation in the Tuition Advancement Program increased 30% from 2024, with nearly 750 employees receiving approximately $3 million in tuition assistance in 2025.

Achieved an Employee Engagement Index score of 81 out of 100, ranking in the top quartile among benchmarks, with 96% key talent retention. Participation in the Tuition Advancement Program increased 30% from 2024, with nearly 750 employees receiving approximately $3 million in tuition assistance in 2025. Volunteerism and Community Impact: Completed 104,000 employee volunteer hours in local communities in 2025, cumulatively reaching 80% of its 500,000-hour goal by 2030, and contributed $20 million in philanthropic giving in 2025.

Trane Technologies also continued investing in the people and capabilities needed to scale climate innovation. In 2025, the company opened the Advanced Technology Training Center (ATTC) in Davidson, North Carolina the world's largest and most advanced facility dedicated to training HVAC service and controls technicians and celebrated the first graduating class of its nationally accredited Technician Apprenticeship Program.

The company's sustainability performance and company culture were also recognized through leading external benchmarks, including:

Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices: 15 th consecutive year on North America Index; 5 th consecutive year on World Index.

15 consecutive year on North America Index; 5 consecutive year on World Index. Just Capital: ranked 17 th overall, 1 st in Construction Materials industry, 5 th consecutive year on the list.

ranked 17 overall, 1 in Construction Materials industry, 5 consecutive year on the list. CDP: Climate Score of A for the 4 th consecutive year; Water Score of B.

Climate Score of A for the 4 consecutive year; Water Score of B. EcoVadis: 98 th percentile; Gold Medal; 83 out of 100 advanced overall score.

98 percentile; Gold Medal; 83 out of 100 advanced overall score. InfluenceMap: ranked top 4 globally in Corporate Climate Policy Engagement; highest-rated industrial company in 2025 rankings.

ranked top 4 globally in Corporate Climate Policy Engagement; highest-rated industrial company in 2025 rankings. Ethisphere: recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 3 rd consecutive year.

recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 3 consecutive year. TIME: World's Most Sustainable Companies, ranked 20 th overall; World's Best Companies for Sustainable Growth, 2 nd consecutive year.

World's Most Sustainable Companies, ranked 20 overall; World's Best Companies for Sustainable Growth, 2 consecutive year. FORTUNE: World's Most Admired Companies, 14th consecutive year.

Additional methodology and performance details are included in the full 2025 Sustainability Report, available at Trane Technologies Sustainability Reports.

*As reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP

**These are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the Trane Technologies 2025 Annual Report.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our 2030 Sustainability Commitments; our pathway to net-zero by 2050; our sustainability targets, goals, commitments and programs and their anticipated impacts; our product and service innovations; and other business plans, initiatives and objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608257011/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Travis Bullard

+1-919-802-2593

Media@tranetechnologies.com

Investors Contact:

Zachary Nagle

+1-704-990-3913

InvestorRelations@tranetechnologies.com