BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Completion of Tender Offer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 08

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA AND THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MAY RESULT IN THE CONTRAVENTION OF ANY REGISTRATION OR OTHER LEGAL REQUIREMENT OF SUCH JURISDICTION OR CONTRAVENTION OF ANY LEGAL REQUIREMENT IN THE UK

8 June 2026

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Completion of Tender Offer

Further to the announcement on 29 May 2026 setting out the results of the BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (the " Company") tender offer (the " Tender Offer"), the Company today announces that it has completed the purchase of 7,359,215 Tendered Shares in accordance with the terms in the circular published on 26 March 2026.

Proceeds will be paid to Shareholders whose tendered shares are held through CREST accounts today (8 June 2026).

7,359,215 Tendered Shares have been held in treasury. The issued share capital is now 31,630,303 Ordinary Shares including 9,540,877 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 22,089,426. This is the figure Shareholders should use to calculate if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Tender Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

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