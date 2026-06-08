Revolve Renewable Power Corp.: Revolve To Acquire Three-Project, 125 MW US Development Stage Solar Portfolio

Adds 125 megawatts of US solar development assets across Illinois, New Mexico, and Wisconsin

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (CSE:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce it has signed agreements on June 4, 2026, to acquire three utility-scale solar development projects (the "Portfolio") totalling approximately 125 megawatts ("MW") of nameplate capacity located in Illinois, New Mexico, and Wisconsin (the "Acquisition"). The projects - Henry (Illinois, 30 MW DC), Columbus (New Mexico, 56 MW DC), and Endeavor (Wisconsin, 39 MW DC) - will be acquired through Revolve's wholly-owned US subsidiary and represent a material expansion of the Company's US development footprint.

"This acquisition is a significant step in building Revolve's US solar development platform and reflects exactly the kind of disciplined, opportunistic acquisitions we look for as we grow Revolve's pipeline with quality projects.," said CEO Myke Clark. "These three projects bring secured land and development-stage assets that we can advance efficiently toward construction-ready status. Revolve sees significant future potential in the US solar market as demand for power continues to grow."

Each project in the Portfolio has site control secured through executed ground leases and option agreements. The projects are located in established US solar markets served by major utilities including Ameren (Illinois), Columbus Electric Co-Op (New Mexico), and Wisconsin Power & Light Co (Wisconsin). With the addition of these projects, Revolve's US utility-scale development pipeline now spans solar, wind and battery storage projects in Illinois, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Utah and Colorado, complementing the Company's existing development activities in Canada and Mexico for a total development portfolio exceeding 3,000 MW.

Under the terms of the Acquisition, Revolve will pay the seller a development fee of $0.02 per watt upon notice to proceed with construction and a 10% deferred consideration tied to realized sale value or fair market value at notice to proceed, for each individual project. There is no up-front payment or milestone payments due unless an individual project proceeds to construction.

Development of the Portfolio projects will be funded through the Company's existing resources and strategic financing facilities. Each project will be advanced through permitting, interconnection, and financing milestones in accordance with Revolve's disciplined development framework. The Company will provide further updates on project advancement as material milestones are achieved. The Acquisition is expected to close in June, 2026.

The United States solar market is experiencing structural, long-term growth driven by the convergence of the energy transition and the rapidly expanding demand for power-intensive digital infrastructure. Data centers and AI compute facilities are driving electricity demand at a pace not seen in decades - the Electric Power Research Institute's latest electricity demand projections are roughly 60% higher than its own estimates from just two years ago, while the US Department of Energy has estimated the country will require approximately 100 gigawatts of new peak generating capacity by 2030. Solar power is central to meeting this demand: according to the US Energy Information Administration, solar represents over 50% of all planned US utility-scale generating capacity additions in 2026 - the largest share of any energy source - with developers planning to add 43.4 gigawatts of new solar capacity this year alone.

For further information contact:

Myke Clark, CEO

IR@revolve-renewablepower.com

778-372-8499

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar, hydro and battery storage projects in the US, Canada and Mexico. Revolve also installs and operates sub 20 megawatt ("MW") "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve's portfolio includes the following:

Operating Assets : 13 MW (net) of operating assets under long term power purchase agreements across Canada and Mexico covering wind, solar, battery storage and hydro generation;

Development : a diverse portfolio of utility scale development projects across the US, Canada and Mexico with a combined capacity of over 3,000MWs as well as a 140MW+ distributed generation portfolio that is under development.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects.

Forward Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release constitute 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities laws in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws and 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, 'forward-looking statements"). The words "will", "expects", "estimates", "projections", "forecast", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "targets" (and grammatical variations of such terms) and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the Company's business objectives and project development goals; expectations regarding the completion and timing of the Acquisition; expectations regarding the terms, structure and anticipated benefits of the Acquisition; expectations regarding the advancement, development, permitting, interconnection, financing and construction of the Portfolio projects; expectations regarding the funding of the Portfolio projects from the Company's existing resources and strategic financing facilities; and expectations regarding the Company's development pipeline, acquisition activity, and broader growth initiatives.

This forward-looking information and other forward-looking information are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions considering our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Material factors underlying forward-looking information and management's expectations include: the completion of the Acquisition on the anticipated terms and timeline, including the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; the absence of material adverse regulatory decisions being received and the expectation of regulatory stability; the successful and timely development and construction of the Portfolio projects; the ability to obtain and maintain permits and interconnection approvals; availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms; the absence of capital project or financing cost overruns; the absence of significant operational, financial or supply chain disruptions; sufficient liquidity and capital resources; the continued ability to maintain systems and facilities to ensure their continued performance; the absence of a severe and prolonged downturn in general economic, credit, social or market conditions; the continued competitiveness of electricity pricing when compared with alternative sources of energy; the realization of the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition; and the absence of a change in applicable laws, political conditions, public policies and directions by governments, materially negatively affecting the Company.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the risk that required corporate and regulatory approvals are delayed or not obtained; the risk that the Acquisition is not completed on the terms or timeline anticipated, or at all; risks relating to the Company's ability to develop and advance the Portfolio projects (including permitting, interconnection, construction, supply chain and cost inflation risks); risks relating to financing, including the ability to obtain funding on acceptable terms; risks relating to counterparties and contractual arrangements; risks relating to acquisitions (including the ability to identify, negotiate and complete acquisitions on acceptable terms); and general market, economic, interest rate, foreign exchange, and industry conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of their dates. Other than as specifically required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release."

SOURCE: Revolve Renewable Power Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/revolve-to-acquire-three-project-125-mw-us-development-stage-solar-portfolio-1173826