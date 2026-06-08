Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Gensource Potash Corporation (TSXV: GSP) ("Gensource" or the "Company") today announced that it has engaged Fundamental Research Corp. ("Fundamental Research") to provide ongoing research coverage on the global potash industry and on Gensource's specific position within the sector. In addition, the Company announces that it will present at the next Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday June 11th at 15:40 Eastern time.

With respect to Fundamental Research Corp., the 18-month engagement, with a total cost of CDN $32,500, will see Fundamental Research deliver regular, independent analysis including industry trends, market fundamentals, supply-demand dynamics, and corporate updates on Gensource's development and operational progress. This research is intended to support investor awareness and provide stakeholders with consistent, third-party insight into the potash market and Gensource's unique business model.

Through this engagement, Fundamental Research Corp. will provide investors with high-quality, independent analysis accessible via major financial platforms including Bloomberg, Reuters, and Capital IQ. FRC's 23-year track record of ethical, value-based research on small-cap and industrial companies ensures that the investment community receives a transparent and technically rigorous assessment of Gensource's modular potash strategy and the broader fertilizer market. The 18-month program includes an initiating report with an Independent Analyst Rating, regular updates, and direct access to FRC's in-house analysts.

Stakeholders are also invited to attend and ask questions during Gensource's presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. Gensource will present at 15:40 Eastern time on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Stakeholders can provide the Company with questions in advance or send questions directly to questions@EmergingGrowth.com.

If stakeholders are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

"As Gensource advances its modular, ESG-focused potash production strategy, it is increasingly important for investors and the broader market to have access to reliable, ongoing research," said Mike Ferguson, President & CEO of Gensource Potash. "Fundamental Research Corp. brings deep expertise in the resource sector, and this engagement will help tell the Gensource story with clarity and consistency over the next 18 months. Further, we look forward to welcoming you and your questions at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday June 11th."

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Fundamental Research Corp.

Fundamental Research Corp. is a recognized independent research firm specializing in small-cap and emerging growth companies, with a focus on mining, energy, and agriculture-related industries.

About Gensource:

Gensource is a fertilizer development company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is on track to become the next fertilizer production company in that province. With a modular and environmentally leading approach to potash production, Gensource believes its technical and business model will be the future of the industry. Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components: (1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed, and pre-sold, to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a modular and economic potash production facility, that demonstrates environmental leadership within the industry, producing no salt tailings, therefore eliminating decommissioning.

Further information on Gensource Potash Corporation can be found at www.gensourcepotash.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information and Gensource cautions readers that forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Gensource included in this news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements", which often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based on information currently available to Gensource and Gensource provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations.

Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements with respect to Gensource's future plans, objectives or goals, to the effect that Gensource or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, including any offering of securities by Gensource. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: failure to finance the Tugaske Project or other projects on terms which are economic or at all; failure to settle a definitive agreement with a party and advance and finance the Tugaske Project; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; the ability to find and source off-take agreements; changes in demand and prices for potash; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Gensource's activities; and other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Gensource's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Gensource's forward-looking statements. Gensource does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by Gensource or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300472

Source: Gensource Potash Corporation