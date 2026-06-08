Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Green Canada Corporation ("GCC" or the "Company") announces the closing of private placements raising, in aggregate, gross proceeds of $1,931,232. With the final tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Common Shares Offering") across all tranches of the Common Shares Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 12,547,946 common shares at a price of $0.13 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,631,232.

In addition, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement of an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) at a price of $0.15 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $300,000 (the "Flow-Through Shares Offering", together with the Common Shares Offering, the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement forms a part of the concurrent financing of the reverse take-over of MAACKK Capital Corp. by the shareholders of the Company as previously announced by the Company in its press releases dated November 24, 2025, and March 4, 2026 (the "RTO"). Closing of the RTO will be subject to, among other things, requisite regulatory approval for the listing of the resulting issuer of the RTO (the "Resulting Issuer") on a Canadian stock exchange agreed upon by the parties (the "Exchange Listing").

The common shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day after the later of (a) the closing date for the respective tranche of the Private Placement, and (b) the date the Company became a reporting issuer in any province or territory.

In connection with the closing of the final tranche of the Common Shares Offering and the Flow-Through Shares Offering, the Company paid finders' fees in the aggregate amount of $33,417.27.

The net proceeds from the Common Shares Offering are expected to be used for general working capital and corporate purposes, and to fund the transaction cost of the RTO and the Company's previously announced acquisition of the Marshall Project from Basin Energy Limited. The net proceeds from the Flow-Through Shares Offering are expected to be used for the exploration and advancement of the Company's uranium properties in Canada.

The Company will provide an update on the status of the RTO and the Exchange Listing in the near future.

About Green Canada Corporation

GCC has assembled Canadian-based uranium mineral properties focused on unconformity-style uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan and the Otish Basin in Quebec. The flagship Marshall Project to be acquired by GCC from Basin Energy Limited in connection with the RTO with MAACKK Capital Corp. and the adjacent North Millennium project areas are situated 11 km west of Cameco's 69.9% owned Millennium deposit and 20 km southwest of CanAlaska's Pike zone discovery on the West McArthur project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. A 1,600 metre drill program on the Marshall project is planned for the summer of 2026.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated, risks relating to availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300466

Source: Green Canada Corporation