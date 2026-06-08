Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) (FSE: PQW) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of June 4, 2026, it is increasing the hard dollar unit ("HD Unit") portion of its non-brokered private placement by up to C$1,084,000 for gross proceeds of up to C$8,289,000 (the "Upsized Offering") due to increased investor interest.

All other terms of the Upsized Offering remain unchanged - the Upsized Offering will consist of: (i) up to 10,420,000 HD Units at a price of C$0.20 per HD Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2,084,000.

The charity flow-through share (the "CFT Share") portion of the Upsized Offering, remains comprised of up to 12,500,000 CFT Shares at a price of C$0.294 per CFT Share for gross proceeds of up to C$3,675,000. As well, the flow-through unit (the "FT Unit") portion of the Upsized Offering, remains comprised of up to 11,000,000 FT Units at a price of $0.23 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2,530,000.

The Upsized Offering is expected to close in late June 2026. Completion of the Upsized Offering is subject to certain conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company may, subject to the approval of the TSXV, pay finder's fees in connection with the Upsized Offering, which may include the payment of cash and/or issuance of warrants.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Pacific Ridge

Pacific Ridge, a Fiore Group company, aims to become British Columbia's leading copper exploration company. The Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the prolific Quesnel terrane close to existing infrastructure, is the Company's flagship project. In addition to Kliyul, Pacific Ridge's project portfolio includes the RDP, Onjo, and Redton copper-gold projects, all located in British Columbia. The Company acknowledges that its B.C. projects are located in the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the Gitxsan Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Nak'azdli Whut'en, Takla Nation, and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blaine Monaghan"

Blaine Monaghan

President & CEO

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things: the Upsized Offering; the amount of securities to be issued, and proceeds to be raised, under the Upsized Offering; and the anticipated timing for completion of the Upsized Offering. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks related to the amendment of the size of the Upsized Offering and the completion, terms and expected closing date of the Upsized Offering, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding: general business and economic conditions; that Pacific Ridge and other parties will be able to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner; that TSXV approval will be granted in a timely manner subject only to standard conditions; the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed programs on reasonable terms; and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300457

Source: Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.