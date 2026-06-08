Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Clark Influence, an independent creative agency specializing in influencer marketing and social media campaigns, today announced the opening of its new point of service in Austin, Texas. Founded in 2017 in Montreal, the agency now operates four offices across Canada, France, and the United States, reflecting steady international growth driven by demand for culturally grounded, creator-led brand campaigns.





The Clark Influence team.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12365/300233_f2945b33f4a23985_001full.jpg

A Strategic Step Into the U.S. Market

The opening of the Austin office formalizes Clark Influence's entry into the United States, a market the agency has identified as a natural extension of its existing North American footprint. Austin was selected for its concentration of creative talent, its rapidly expanding tech and consumer brand ecosystem, and its position as a cultural reference point for the broader U.S. influencer landscape.

The new location will serve U.S.-based brands seeking access to the agency's full service offering, including end-to-end influencer campaigns, social-first creative production through its in-house Content Factory, talent management via Talent Factory, and emerging-format work such as augmented reality filters, faux-out-of-home (FOOH) executions, and user-generated content programs.

Continuity With the Clark Influence Model

The Austin office will operate under the same operating principles applied across the agency's other locations: integrated strategy and creative production, culturally informed creator selection, and a measurement-first approach to campaign performance. The Montreal headquarters will continue to anchor agency-wide creative direction, while local teams in each market handle client relationships, creator partnerships, and on-the-ground production.

This model has supported Clark Influence's portfolio of campaigns for brands across consumer goods, technology, fashion, food and beverage, and entertainment categories since 2017.

Leadership Perspective

"Opening in Austin is a meaningful step in Clark Influence's journey, and it reflects how the influence industry itself has matured over the past few years," said Nicolas Bon, President and Co-founder of Clark Influence. "The U.S. market is where some of the most important conversations around creator marketing are happening today, and being physically present in Austin allows our team to participate in those conversations and serve American clients with the same standards we apply in Montreal, Toronto, and Paris."





A look at life at Clark Influence: team gatherings, industry awards, masterclasses, and creator-led campaign work.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12365/300233_f2945b33f4a23985_002full.jpg

Availability

The Austin office is operational as of February 2026 and is now available to support new and existing client engagements. Additional information about Clark Influence's services and locations is available at https://www.clarkinfluence.com/en.

About Clark Influence

Founded in 2017 in Montreal by Nicolas Bon and Vincent Bronner, Clark Influence is an independent creative agency specializing in influencer marketing and social media campaigns. The agency operates four offices in Montreal, Toronto, Paris, and Austin, working with brands across multiple sectors to design and produce social-first campaigns powered by relevant creator voices. Its service offering includes strategy and storytelling, influencer marketing, social media management, Content Factory production, Talent Factory representation, augmented reality filters, FOOH executions, and user-generated content. More information is available at https://www.clarkinfluence.com/en.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300233

Source: Sitegrow