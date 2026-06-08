Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - On March 18, 2026, Frost & Sullivan and Forbes China Group jointly hosted the 2026 FORBES CHINA PIONEER INNOVATORS IN INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT SELECTION GALA BANQUET at the Bulgari Hotel in Shanghai. The awards, co-initiated by Forbes China Group and Frost & Sullivan, feature one main category-the "2026 Forbes China Industry Development Pioneer Innovators"-and three sub-categories: "2026 Forbes China Industry Development Leading Enterprises," "2026 Forbes China Industry Development Innovative Brands," and "2026 Forbes China Industry Development Emerging Analysts." A total of 86 individuals and enterprises received honors. By leveraging its market position and comprehensive strength in the research, development, and industrialization of breakthrough cell therapy technologies, PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "PersonGen" or "the Company") was awarded the title of "2026 Forbes China Industry Development Leading Enterprise."

PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is a leading enterprise focused on the R&D and industrialization of breakthrough cell therapy technologies. The company focuses on major indications such as oncology and autoimmune diseases, and has established fully automated eUCAR-yδT universal CAR-T platform, GUIDED in-vivo CAR-T platform, MNanoNE NKCE platform, and exosome preparation platform. With multiple core technology platforms including CAR-T, UCAR-yδT, in-vivo CAR-T, NK cells, and exosomes, it has built an integrated industrial system encompassing R&D, production, and clinical application. Upholding the belief "Benevolence for all, blessings to mankind" the company is dedicated to developing innovative drugs that benefit patients, continuously launching internationally leading First-in-class and Best-in-class cell therapies to serve cancer and autoimmune disease patients.

I. From "No Man's Land" to Global Leader: A 15-Year Expedition of a Chinese CAR-T Company

When PersonGen was registered in Suzhou Industrial Park in 2010, CAR-T therapy was virtually non-existent in China. While most peers focused on B-cell malignancies - an internationally validated path - PersonGen chose a much more arduous road: fully committing its R&D resources to CD7-targeted CAR-T, tackling relapsed or refractory T-lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoma (R/R T-ALL/LBL), a disease that still lacks effective treatments. The technical difficulty of the CD7 target has deterred most global teams. PersonGen innovatively adopted a non-gene-editing strategy by co-transducing a CD7-CAR lentivirus and a CD7-blocking lentivirus, trapping the CD7 protein in the endoplasmic reticulum and Golgi apparatus of T cells, thereby generating CD7-CAR-T cells that do not express CD7 on the cell surface, and established a new quality control system accordingly. Clinical data from this pipeline strongly validate its value. As the world's first CD7-targeted autologous CAR-T product approved for clinical trials, PA3-17 injection has demonstrated breakthrough "dual-efficacy" potential in Phase I registration trials: an objective response rate (ORR) of 85% and a minimal residual disease (MRD)-negative complete remission rate of 95%. Given that traditional chemotherapy yields a 5-year survival rate of less than 20% for such patients and a long-term survival rate below 10% after relapse, this achievement has opened a new path for patients in a therapeutic desert.

II. A Fully Integrated Production System: Hefei "Super Factory" Enables Large-Scale CAR-T Manufacturing

If CAR-T cell drugs are likened to special forces that fight diseases, then the ability to manufacture these "forces" is the core moat that distinguishes PersonGen from most competitors. Within the National Health Big Data Industrial Park in Hefei High-tech Zone, PersonGen's industrialization platform, PersonGen Anke, has built a nearly 10,000-square-meter GMP-compliant commercial facility, currently one of the largest fully automated, intelligent CAR-T cell commercial bases in the Asia-Pacific region. More importantly, PersonGen Anke has evolved from a purely autologous CAR-T production base into a one-stop intelligent cell therapy manufacturing platform. The facility houses clinical-grade plasmid and lentivirus production workshops, giving it end-to-end process development and manufacturing capabilities from plasmids and lentiviruses to CAR-T cells.

The strategic significance of this fully integrated system goes beyond leading production capacity. Since CAR-T drugs remain highly individualized, multi-step living cell preparations, any break in the chain from gene vector to final product directly leads to rising costs and loss of quality control. By internalizing core production processes, standardizing manufacturing with fully automated closed systems, PersonGen not only reduces contamination risks and achieves batch-to-batch consistency and controllability but also significantly lowers manufacturing costs - making cell therapies commercially viable for ordinary patients. With the first patient dosed in the pivotal Phase II clinical trial in 2025, the Hefei "Super Factory" is making final preparations to turn PA3-17 from "world's first" to "world's first accessible."

III. From Autologous to In-Vivo: Three Technology Platforms Driving the Next Generation of Cell Therapy

If PA3-17 represents PersonGen's proven leadership in "classic" autologous CAR-T, then its next-generation technology platform matrix - centered on UCAR-Vδ1T, in-vivo CAR-T, and multi-specific antibodies for autoimmune diseases - defines the company's competitive position in the next era of cell therapy.

Off-the-shelf universal UCAR-Vδ1T is one of the first strategic pillars in this matrix to gain clinical validation. Unlike current mainstream CAR-T therapies, which are all based on aß T cells, PersonGen has chosen Vδ1T cells as the underlying platform for its cell therapies. Vδ1T cells are naturally resident immune cells in human tissues, with strong homing ability that can effectively break through the solid tumor microenvironment - a critical barrier for CAR-T therapy. PersonGen has developed a world-leading CMC large-scale manufacturing process in this area, enabling massive ex vivo expansion and cryopreservation despite the very low proportion of Vδ1T cells in peripheral blood, with the final product retaining "off-the-shelf" properties. In April 2025, UTAA09 injection (CD19-targeted UCAR-Vδ1T), developed on this platform, received NMPA clinical trial approval, becoming the world's first approved universal off-the-shelf CD19-UCAR-Vδ1T cell product.

In-vivo CAR-T represents PersonGen's strategic investment in fundamentally rewriting the production paradigm of cell therapy. Traditional autologous CAR-T manufacturing is lengthy, complex, and costly. By engineering the envelope glycoprotein of lentivirus to specifically target and transduce resting T cells and NK cells in patients, PersonGen enables direct generation of CAR-T and CAR-NK cells in vivo, skipping the entire ex vivo cell manufacturing step. Leveraging years of accumulated lentiviral process technology and quality control capabilities for gene vectors, the platform has established a dedicated quality system for in-vivo gene therapy products. The first in-vivo cell therapy product, LV009 injection, has completed first-patient dosing, achieving the leap from "ex vivo customization" to "in-vivo generation."

Looking back at PersonGen's sixteen-year journey, a clear pattern emerges: In a field heavily dependent on upfront technology and capital accumulation, this company neither chases overseas-validated mature targets nor simply duplicates development of a single product. Instead, it persistently builds its own path through independent R&D, erects barriers with time, and then closes the loop with end-to-end integration from plasmid/lentivirus production to cell drug manufacturing - turning cutting-edge technologies into accessible medicines. As the next decade of cell therapy moves toward universal, standardized, and accessible solutions, PersonGen, armed with the depth of mechanistic innovation gained from "breaking out of no man's land" and the breadth of full-stack infrastructure from "lab to production line," holds the cards to transition from "running alongside" to "leading" in the global race for next-generation cell therapies.

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Source: Hmedium