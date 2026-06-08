Xsolla Heads to Berlin to Advance and Foster Private Capital Relationships, Advance and Engage Senior Investors Across the Private Capital Ecosystem

Xsolla, a global leader in video game commerce, today announced its participation in SuperReturn International 2026, taking place June 8-12 at the InterContinental Berlin. Uniting more than 6,000 senior attendees, including 2,000+ LPs and 3,000 GPs, SuperReturn International is widely recognized as the capital of private capital with the best investment opportunities globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260607269536/en/

Graphic: Xsolla

The video game industry has matured into one of the largest and most resilient segments of the global entertainment economy, outpacing film and music combined, driving continuous growth through shifting market cycles. Yet the infrastructure powering how games are sold, monetized, and distributed worldwide remains under-examined by much of the institutional investment community. Xsolla's presence at SuperReturn International reflects a broader moment: the convergence of a multi-hundred-billion-dollar entertainment sector with the kind of recurring-revenue, globally-scalable commerce infrastructure that private capital has long sought in other industries.

Xsolla's participation is oriented around advancing meaningful conversations: exploring high-value deal opportunities, building and deepening strategic partnerships, and strengthening brand recognition among a global financial audience through precise messaging and direct engagement. The company arrives in Berlin positioned not simply as a games company, but as a commerce infrastructure provider operating at the intersection of payments, distribution, and direct-to-consumer monetization across one of the world's fastest-evolving digital markets.

"Private capital and video game commerce are more intertwined than many in the investment community realize," said Dmitri Bourkovski, Chief Investment Officer at Xsolla. "SuperReturn brings together exactly the caliber of investor and decision-maker we want to be in the room with, and we're coming to Berlin ready to have serious conversations about what Xsolla represents as a long-term commercial partner and investment-grade business."

After two decades, Xsolla is continuing to build all the things for game developers and publishers navigating the complexity of global distribution. Operating across more than 200 geographies with over 1,000+ integrated payment methods, Xsolla provides the complete infrastructure developers need to launch, grow, and win in a global marketplace. The company's direct-to-consumer solutions, including its web shop platform, payment processing, and player acquisition tools, have established Xsolla as the #1 web shop provider for mobile games and a trusted partner across the global games industry. With more than 700+ successfully integrated web shops for mobile games and a payments network spanning the world's major markets, Xsolla enables players to pay online and play on device, anywhere they are.

That breadth of global payments capability, a proven direct-to-consumer model, and deep integration across the video games ecosystem are precisely what position Xsolla as a compelling participant in conversations with the investors and fund managers gathering at SuperReturn International 2026.

For more information about SuperReturn International 2026, please visit https://informaconnect.com/superreturn-international/.

Studios, publishers, and operators interested in connecting with the Xsolla team at SuperReturn International 2026 can schedule a meeting at: https://xsolla.com/events/superreturn-international-2026/booking.

To learn more about Xsolla and its full suite of video game commerce solutions, please visit xsolla.com.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260607269536/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com