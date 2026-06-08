90% of Canadian seafood consumers are concerned about the state of the ocean

41% are optimistic about the world's ability to protect the ocean over the next 20 years

73% support a transition to eating only sustainable seafood

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Canadians are deeply concerned about the health of the world's oceans, but a growing number believe progress is possible.

A new survey released by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) in Canada for UN World Ocean Day finds that while 90% of Canadian seafood consumers are concerned about the state of the ocean, 41% are optimistic about the world's ability to protect the oceans over the next 20 years - an increase from 37% in 2024.

The findings are part of a global study conducted by GlobeScan* on behalf of the MSC, involving more than 20,000 respondents across 23 countries, including 2,352 Canadians.

Meaningful action can make a difference

"Canadians are telling us two things at once: they're worried about the health of our oceans, and they're also increasingly hopeful about the future," said Kurtis Hayne, Program Director for the MSC Canada. "We're seeing a form of practical optimism that recognizes the challenges and reflects a growing confidence that meaningful action - from strong fishery management to informed consumer choices - can make a difference."

The ocean covers 70% of the planet, feeds billions of people, and plays a critical role in regulating the Earth's climate. Among Canadian seafood consumers, Hayne says that the top ocean concerns include: climate change (44%), pollution (40%), and overfishing (34%).

At the same time, the survey suggests Canadians are looking for practical ways to help. Nearly half (49%) say they are willing to reduce the amount of plastic they use in the future. Forty-four per cent report a commitment to purchasing seafood they believe is more sustainable and almost one-third (28%) say they've already done so.

The survey also found that nearly three-quarters (73%) of Canadian seafood consumers support a transition toward eating only sustainable seafood. Seventy per cent are interested in knowing that the fish they buy can be traced back to a known and trusted source.

"People want to be confident that the choices they make are having a real impact," said Hayne. "The strong interest we're seeing in traceability suggests Canadians are looking for trusted ways to understand where their seafood comes from and how it was harvested. Independent certification can help provide that confidence." Canada is already one of the world's top 5 adopters of MSC-labeled seafood products and 60% of all wild-caught seafood harvested in Canada is from an MSC certified fishery," says Hayne.

See the Label. Know You're Good.

According to Hayne, Canada's grocery stores stock over 500 fresh, frozen and canned MSC certified seafood products. The MSC blue fish label appears only on seafood that can be traced back to a fishery independently certified to the MSC Fisheries Standard for environmentally sustainable fishing. It offers consumers a simple way to identify seafood from a well-managed, sustainable source.

About the Marine Stewardship Council

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is an international non-profit organization that sets globally recognized standards for sustainable fishing and the seafood supply chain. The MSC program incentivizes the adoption of sustainable fishing practices and helps create a more sustainable seafood market. The MSC ecolabel on a seafood product means it comes from a wild-catch fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's science-based standard for environmentally sustainable fishing. There are more than 21,000 MSC labelled seafood products available to consumers across the globe. For more information visit msc.org.

*Methodology: The survey of 20,543 people across 23 countries, including 2,352 Canadians, was conducted by GlobeScan for the Marine Stewardship Council between February 2 and March 21, 2026. Canadian results have a margin of error of approximately +/- 3%

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300392

Source: Marine Stewardship Council