Ten10 and The Scale Factory Unite to Form Scale Factory, a UK AI Enablement Consultancy

Single consultancy combines quality engineering, cloud, data, and agentic automation, all delivered on-shore

LONDON, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ten10 Solutions and The Scale Factory today announce they have joined together as Scale Factory, an AI enablement consultancy. The combined business covers quality engineering, cloud, data, agentic automation, and next-generation capability, delivered entirely on-shore by UK-based teams.

"Fearlessness isn't reckless, it's earned. At Scale Factory, we believe it comes from engineering rigour, honest client relationships, and foundations built to last, not just to launch. When the groundwork is solid, organisations can move faster, take smarter risks, and pursue transformation that actually sticks." Said Chris Thompson, Chief Delivery Officer, Scale Factory

The business is built around the organisations that carry the heaviest consequences for getting technology wrong: regulated industries, risk-sensitive environments, and companies with serious AI ambitions. Scale Factory works close to its clients' realities, asks the questions that others sidestep, and judges its own performance by client outcomes rather than project milestones.

"This has been a journey that's been years in the making and today feels like the moment it all comes together. Scale Factory isn't just a new name, it's a reflection of everything both businesses have built, and a statement of intent about where we're going. Our clients will notice the expanded capability. What they won't notice is any disruption, because the people, the standards and the relationships they rely on aren't going anywhere. That continuity matters enormously to us, and it's been central to how we've approached every decision in this process." Added Richard Frodin, CEO, Scale Factory.

One business, five solution areas

Scale Factory operates across five areas:

"Confidence through Quality", which protects client reputation in high-stakes delivery environments.

"AI Foundations Built Right", focused on secure and scalable AI-ready platforms.

"Scale Without Compromises", which addresses cloud cost and technical debt as organisations grow.

"AI That Delivers Value", moving clients from early-stage pilots into production-grade agentic automation.

"Capability That Endures" is the long-term talent development work delivered through Scale Factory's Tech Academy.



For clients of both businesses, the transition will be seamless. The day-to-day teams, delivery standards, and working relationships stay in place. What's new is the range: a broader set of skills available to clients at a point when many of them are pushing AI from the experimental into the operational.

Building capability that stays

Scale Factory's Tech Academy sets the business apart from traditional delivery consultancies. The model is straightforward: rather than solving a client's problem and moving on, Scale Factory trains and places talent directly inside client teams. The skills built during an engagement don't leave when the project closes. They stay, reducing reliance on external partners over time and building genuine internal capability where it's needed most.

"Most organisations aren't short of AI ambition, they're short of the foundations to act on it. Poor data quality, legacy infrastructure, and a lack of quality engineering discipline are what kill AI initiatives before they ever reach production. That's exactly the gap Scale Factory is designed to close. Combining Ten10's quality engineering heritage with Scale Factory's cloud and AI expertise means we can now address that problem end to end, treating AI delivery as the systems-engineering problem it really is. For CTOs and engineering leaders trying to move from pilots into real delivery while keeping spiralling AI costs under control, that's a meaningful difference." Said Ash Gawthorp, CTO, Scale Factory.

Track record and credentials

Scale Factory carries forward a substantial combined track record. The business holds AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status and is ISO 27001 certified. All delivery is UK-based. Clients span financial services, defence, the public sector, and professional services - sectors where technical credibility and security clearance matter as much as capability.

The new brand and website go live today at scalefactory.com. The visual identity and positioning are built around a single idea: Fearless Foundations. It's a direct expression of the business's belief that ambition is only sustainable when what sits beneath it has been built properly.

About Scale Factory (scalefactory.com)

Scale Factory is a UK AI enablement consultancy formed by the merger of Ten10 and The Scale Factory. The business covers quality engineering, cloud, data, agentic automation, and next-generation capability, with all delivery carried out by on-shore UK teams. Scale Factory holds AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status and is ISO 27001 certified, and has delivered over 3,500 projects for some of the UK's most complex organisations.

Media contact:

Champion Communications: Ten10@championcomms.com

Deborah Biscomb (Head of Marketing): deborah.biscomb@scalefactory.com