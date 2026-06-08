Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - ONGold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ONAU) (OTCQB: ONGRF) is pleased to announce the grant of stock options (each an "Option") pursuant to the Company's omnibus plan (the "Plan").

The Company has granted 200,000 Options to its Chief Executive Officer and Director, Kyle Stanfield effective June 8, 2026.

Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.67 per Common Share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on June 5, 2026, the last trading day prior to the date of grant. The Options have a term of five years from the date of grant and vest in three equal tranches, with one-third vesting immediately and the remaining two-thirds vesting in two equal tranches at six-month intervals thereafter.

All of the Options, and any Common Shares issuable upon exercise thereof, will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and applicable securities laws.

About ONGold Resources Ltd.

ONGold Resources Ltd. owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario and Northern Manitoba, including the district-scale Monument Bay Gold-Tungsten Project, TPK Project, Domain Gold Project and October Gold Project. These projects represent a strategic footprint in some of Canada's most prolific gold-producing regions.

ONGold Resources Ltd. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Kyle Stanfield, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the terms of the Options, including the exercise price, vesting schedule, term and applicable hold period. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions that the Company will remain in compliance with the policies of the TSXV and applicable securities laws and that the factual matters described in this news release remain accurate as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that the Company may be unable to maintain compliance with the policies of the TSXV or applicable securities laws, and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure record available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300487

Source: ONGold Resources Ltd.