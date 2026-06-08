Quantum Space, A Leading Space Defense And Orbital Mobility Company, To Go Public Via Merger With Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. Vi

Creates a pure-play national security space company and accelerates production of Ranger, a maneuver-first spacecraft platform purpose-built for multi-orbit operations

Supports a deepening pipeline of national security and commercial missions, including existing contracts with the U.S. Space Force and Air Force Research Laboratory, active proposals with the Department of War and DARPA, and award eligibility under the Space Force's $6.2B Andromeda IDIQ vehicle

Transaction includes an initial $300M PIPE investment anchored by Inflection Point; pre-money equity value of approximately $600M and a post-transaction equity value of approximately $1.2B

Parties to host a virtual webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET: https://app.webinar.net/R0rM30p36Jd

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Space, LLC (the "Company" or "Quantum Space"), a company building the next generation of advanced maneuverable spacecraft to disrupt the orbital economy, and Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI (Nasdaq: IPFX) ("Inflection Point"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement"), under which Quantum Space will become a publicly traded company.

Quantum Space was co-founded by Dr. Kam Ghaffarian, the Company's Executive Chairman and a visionary entrepreneur and co-founder of commercial space and energy companies. The Company is led by CEO Jim Bridenstine, a former NASA Administrator, naval aviator, and member of Congress.

Bridenstine and the rest of the Quantum Space management team are committed to building the leading space mobility platform, with its flagship vehicle, Ranger, as the foundation of future growth and value creation. Ranger will pair single-fuel, multi-mode propulsion with one of the largest storable fuel capacities in its class at more than 4,000+ kg, a refuellable and modular architecture and an operational life of up to 15 years. Protected by a deep patent portfolio, Ranger is being engineered to reach geosynchronous orbit (GEO) and beyond, with up to 70% lower cost than conventional architectures beyond low earth orbit (LEO), based on management estimates and internal analysis.

Quantum Space believes Ranger's favorable cost economics, maneuverability, and persistence will distinguish it from any spacecraft currently in operation. The platform is being engineered to operate autonomously across orbits critical to U.S. national security, including LEO, the most congested and contested domain, and medium earth orbit, which hosts GPS fleets. From there, Ranger reaches GEO, where critical national security satellites maintain continuous coverage, and on to cislunar space, the strategic high ground between Earth and the Moon.

The Company has achieved significant market traction, attracting a diverse customer base that spans the full breadth of the U.S. national security space enterprise. The Company has six contracts and pending proposals with the U.S. Space Force, the Department of War, DARPA, and the Air Force Research Laboratory and has identified a pipeline of additional opportunities which the Company's management estimates to have an unweighted estimated value of more than $5 billion across the national security, civil, and commercial space markets. Anchoring this portfolio is the Company's contract award under the U.S. Space Force's flagship Andromeda program, an IDIQ vehicle with a ceiling value of $6.2 billion (representing the maximum shared contract value across 14 contract awardees) aimed at fielding a proliferated constellation of maneuverable, refuellable spacecraft in GEO. The Company has not yet been allocated any specific amount of funding under this contract.

"I founded Quantum Space to build a company I believe the United States needs to lead in this contested era - and we now have the platform, technology, and team to work to shift paradigms. As NASA Administrator, Jim Bridenstine helped shape the creation of the U.S. Space Force and laid the foundation for the national security space enterprise we serve today. With Jim at the helm, we are positioned to disrupt the orbital economy and lead the shift from a launch-defined era to a mobility-defined one, with Ranger built to define it," said Kam Ghaffarian, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Quantum Space.

Jim Bridenstine, CEO of Quantum Space, stated: "We have designed Ranger to satisfy the U.S. Space Force's Theory of Competitive Endurance: avoiding operational surprise, denying first-mover advantage, and enabling counter-space campaigning. We believe Ranger will enable us to meet accelerating demand in an environment where sustained maneuverability is no longer optional. Being a public company will better allow us to scale production, deliver on the contracts we've already won, and serve new national security, civil, and commercial customers who have been waiting for this platform."

Michael Blitzer, Chairman of Inflection Point, stated: "Quantum Space is defining the space national security industry at a pivotal moment for American space preeminence. Its differentiated, highly maneuverable spacecraft has already earned meaningful traction with the U.S. national security space enterprise, including six contracts and pending proposals, as well as selection on the U.S. Space Force's flagship Andromeda program."

"Kam Ghaffarian and Jim Bridenstine have played central roles in the sector's most consequential programs of the past decade," Blitzer continued. "Their vision for Quantum Space arrives as defense spending, space infrastructure, and America's strategic priorities in orbit are converging."

Quantum Space's operations are anchored by its engineering and mission development facility in Rockville, Maryland, and its propulsion and integration test facility in Hawthorne, California, as well as a spacecraft manufacturing center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that is currently in development.

Transaction Details

Quantum Space has a pre-money equity value of $600 million. Post-transaction, Quantum Space is expected to have an equity value of approximately $1.2 billion, assuming no redemptions by Inflection Point's public shareholders. Existing Quantum Space equity holders are expected to retain approximately 50% ownership in the pro forma company.

In addition to approximately $253 million held in Inflection Point's trust account (assuming no redemptions by the public stockholders), the transaction includes commitments for a convertible PIPE at $12 per share of approximately $300 million. The PIPE is being led by Inflection Point Asset Management, with participation from additional new institutional investors. Proceeds from the transaction will fund accelerated production of the Ranger platform and expansion of manufacturing facilities, positioning the Company to compete for a growing pipeline of national security, civil, and commercial missions.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Quantum Space and Inflection Point, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to approval by Inflection Point stockholders and other customary closing conditions. Upon closing, the combined company will use the Quantum Space name and expects to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "QSPC."

Additional details regarding the proposed transaction, including a copy of the Business Combination Agreement and other related documents, will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Inflection Point with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Cantor is serving as lead placement agent and Moelis & Company LLC is serving as joint placement agent to Inflection Point. Cantor is also serving as exclusive financial advisor to Quantum Space. White & Case LLP is serving as legal advisor to Inflection Point. Reed Smith LLP is serving as legal advisor to Quantum Space. DLA Piper LLP (US) is serving as legal counsel to Cantor and Moelis & Company LLC.

Conference Call Details



Quantum Space and Inflection Point will host an investor presentation today at 8:30am ET to discuss the announcement. The webcast will include a slide presentation and participants are encouraged to view the presentation via webcast at: https://app.webinar.net/R0rM30p36Jd

About Quantum Space

Quantum Space is building the next generation of advanced maneuverable spacecraft for national security, civil and commercial space operations. Its mission centers on the Ranger platform: a highly maneuverable spacecraft designed to address the needs of national security and commercial operators. With patented propulsion, extended on-orbit endurance, and modular flexibility, Ranger is engineered to outmaneuver legacy satellites and operate dynamically across diverse mission sets. For more information, visit www.quantumspace.us.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Inflection Point is led by an experienced SPAC sponsor team that seeks to identify, take public, and scale high-impact and strategically important technology companies. The sponsor team's prior transactions include Intuitive Machines (Nasdaq: LUNR) and USA Rare Earth (Nasdaq: USAR).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are not historical facts but may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology or expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, the Business Combination, the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits of New Quantum Space following the Business Combination, including the likelihood and ability of Quantum Space and Inflection Point to successfully consummate the Business Combination, future opportunities for New Quantum Space and other statements that are not historical facts.

These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Inflection Point and/or Quantum Space and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Inflection Point and Quantum Space. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Quantum Space's business and the Business Combination and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of any definitive agreements with respect to the Business Combination; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Inflection Point, Quantum Space, the combined company or others following the announcement of the Business Combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; the inability to complete the Business Combination due to the failure to obtain shareholder approval, to obtain financing to complete the Business Combination or other conditions to closing; changes to the proposed structure of the Business Combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the Business Combination; the ability of New Quantum Space to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the Business Combination; the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of Quantum Space as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination; the inability of Quantum Space to successfully complete development of its flagship vehicle, Ranger, which is currently in development and has not been manufactured, operated or sold to date, or for it to meet Quantum Space's design standards, including its intended fuel capacity, having a refuelable and modular architecture, and operational life of up to 15 years; the ability of New Quantum Space to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of New Quantum Space to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; costs related to the Business Combination; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Quantum Space or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the amount of redemption requests made by Inflection Point shareholders; unsatisfactory safety performance of Quantum Space's satellite systems or security incidents at Quantum Space's facilities; failure of the market for satellites to achieve the growth potential Quantum Space expects; any delayed launches, launch failures, failure of Quantum Space's satellites to reach their planned orbital locations and significant increases in the costs related to launches of satellites; the handling, production and disposition of potentially explosive and ignitable energetic materials and other dangerous chemicals in Quantum Space's operations; failure of Quantum Space's products to operate in the expected manner or defects in its products; counterparty risks on contracts entered into with Quantum Space's customers and failure of Quantum Space's prime contractors to maintain their relationships with their counterparties and fulfill their contractual obligations; failure to successfully defend against protests from other bidders for government contracts; changes in the funding levels of various governmental entities with which Quantum Space does business; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in documents of Inflection Point and/or Quantum Space filed, or to be filed, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. There may be additional risks that Inflection Point and Quantum Space presently do not know or that Inflection Point and Quantum Space currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Inflection Point's and Quantum Space's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Inflection Point and Quantum Space anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while Inflection Point and Quantum Space may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Inflection Point and Quantum Space specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inflection Point's or Quantum Space's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Nothing herein should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved.

Additional Information

The Business Combination will be submitted to shareholders of Inflection Point for their consideration. In connection with the Business Combination, Pubco, Inflection Point and Quantum Space intend to file a Registration Statement with the SEC, which will include a proxy statement/prospectus and certain other related documents, which will serve as both the proxy statement to be distributed to shareholders of Inflection Point in connection with its solicitation for proxies for the vote by its shareholders in connection with the Business Combination and other matters to be described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer and sale of the securities to be issued to securityholders of Inflection Point and equityholders of Quantum Space in connection with the completion of the Business Combination. After the Registration Statement is declared effective, Inflection Point will mail a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents to its shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the Business Combination. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that Inflection Point will send to its shareholders in connection with the Business Combination.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE BUSINESS COMBINATION AND THE PARTIES TO THE BUSINESS COMBINATION.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain copies of these documents (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC free of charge at www.sec.gov. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus (when available) will be mailed to shareholders of Inflection Point as of a record date to be established for voting on the Business Combination. Shareholders of Inflection Point will also be able to obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus without charge, once available, by directing a request to: Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI, 1680 Michigan Avenue, Suite 700 #1031, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

Participants in the Solicitation

Inflection Point and its directors, executive officers, and other members of management, and consultants, under SEC rules, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Inflection Point's shareholders with respect to the Business Combination. Information about Inflection Point's directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Inflection Point and in its initial business combination is contained in the sections entitled "Management," "Principal Shareholders," and "Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions" of Inflection Point's final prospectus (File No. 333-292443) for its initial public offering, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, which is available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and at the following URL: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2102041/000121390026035878/ea0270234-07.htm. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the proxy solicitation and their direct and indirect interests will be contained in the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus when they become available.

Quantum Space, its directors, executive officers, other members of management, and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Inflection Point's shareholders in connection with the Business Combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the Business Combination will be included in the Registration Statement when available.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not (i) an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law nor (ii) the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Business Combination or otherwise. This communication is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, a prospectus, an advertisement or a public offering of the securities described herein in the United States or any other jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act or exemptions therefrom. No securities commission or securities regulatory authority in the United States or any other jurisdiction has in any way passed upon the merits of the Business Combination or the accuracy or adequacy of this communication.

SOURCE Quantum Space