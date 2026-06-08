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ACCESS Newswire
08.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
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AGS Health Launches InnovationWorks to Turn the Promise of Revenue Cycle AI and Automation into Outcomes That Matter to Providers

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / AGS Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions and a strategic growth partner to healthcare providers across the U.S., announced today the launch of AGS Health InnovationWorks. This center of excellence is purpose-built to turn the promise of revenue cycle AI into outcomes that matter to providers: stronger financial performance, better patient financial experience, and the freedom to invest in care. Built on more than a decade of work at the intersection of revenue cycle management, AI, automation, data management, and clinical expertise, AGS Health InnovationWorks produces pragmatic, ROI-driven solutions that deliver real results for provider organizations.

InnovationWorks identifies the industry's most persistent unsolved problems in revenue cycle, assembles the right combination of internal expertise, external partners, and emerging technologies to address them, and produces solutions that health systems can deploy without the overhead of complex transformation programs.

"The hardest problems in revenue cycle AI aren't technical, they're operational. Getting AI to perform against a health system's specific payer mix, workflows, and compliance requirements is where every implementation either delivers or disappoints," said Thomas Thatapudi, CIO, AGS Health. "InnovationWorks exists to close that gap by producing solutions that are measurable, deployable, and accountable to the results that matter most to our clients."

InnovationWorks extends and accelerates the value of AGS Health's proven revenue cycle technology ecosystem, which spans intelligent automation, AI agents, prior authorization, autonomous coding, computer-assisted coding (CAC), and clinical documentation improvement (CDI). It enables healthcare providers to innovate with confidence through secure, scalable, compliance-conscious guardrails.

Participation in InnovationWorks includes a rapidly expanding roster of leading healthcare organizations and collaborators, including Blackstone and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Their participation reflects their broader commitment to AI-driven innovation and recognition of the healthcare revenue cycle as a high-impact domain for meaningful results. Working with AWS, AGS Health is leveraging multiple AI services, including Amazon Bedrock Agentcore.

About AGS Health

AGS Health is a strategic growth partner to healthcare providers across the U.S. The company's approach combines award-winning services with intelligent automation and high-touch customer support to deliver end-to-end revenue cycle performance and an empowering patient financial experience. AGS Health employs a team of 16,000 highly trained RCM experts supporting customers across diverse care settings and specialties, including nearly half of the 20 most prominent U.S. hospitals and 40% of the nation's 10 largest health systems. For more information, visit www.agshealth.com

# # #

Media Contact:

Liz Goar
liz@npccs.com

SOURCE: AGS Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ags-healthr-launches-innovationworkstm-to-turn-the-promise-of-revenue-1173659

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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