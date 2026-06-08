Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is scheduled to release financial results for its second quarter 2026 year which ended April 30th before market opens on Thursday June 11, 2026.

Join 01 Quantum live at 10:00AM EST (Thursday June 11, 2026) for an update on the Company's results as well as an overview of and the potential for the Company's strategic partnerships along with insights into the Company's roadmap and additional areas of focus.

Date and time:

Thursday June 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=zntVLSugtbPyvLgjY6lbKEkkUhK72W.1

Passcode: 01Quantum

Dial-in:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588

Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128

Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612

Passcode: 827339858

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security-sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure. IronCAP technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300460

Source: 01 Quantum Inc.