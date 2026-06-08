Chinese PV module maker Astronergy, a unit of the Chint Group, has unveiled its new Astro N8 Pro series at SNEC 2026 in Shanghai last week. The new series includes two formats. The CHSM72N version offers a power output of 800 W to 825 W, with module efficiency of up to 24.4%. The CHSM66N version is rated at 740 W to 760 W, with a maximum efficiency of 24.5%. The modules measure 2,595 mm × 1,303 mm × 33 mm and 2,384 mm × 1,303 mm × 33 mm, respectively. Astronergy said the Astro N8 Pro series is based on its TOPCon 5.0+ technology platform and incorporates 210 mm wafers, quarter-cut cells, high-density ...

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