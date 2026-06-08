African regional power pools are built on an assumption that is weakening under climate change: that solar generation failures across member countries occur largely independently, allowing one country's surplus to cover another's deficit. A new study quantifies how far that assumption already strains, and how much further it may erode. "Climate-driven synchronization of solar extremes threatens the resilience of Africa's regional power pool," recently published in npj Clean Energy, analyzes synchronized photovoltaic low-output events - days when countries representing half or more of a pool's ...

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