THERABODY LAUNCHES CRYOTHERM PALM, ITS FIRST THERMOREGULATION PERFORMANCE DEVICE, BRINGING SCIENCE-BACKED PALM COOLING TO MANAGE HEAT ON SPORT'S BIGGEST STAGE

CryoTherm Palm is a portable, cordless device with dual cooling surfaces, for each palm, engineered for use during natural rest periods between sets, at halftime, during timeouts, water breaks, or across any high-intensity interval training or competition. Therabody's proprietary Cryothermal technology delivers scientifically calibrated cooling that maintains a therapeutic temperature range for the full duration of treatment, with no ice, water, or setup. Beyond palm cooling, it also delivers localized cold therapy, localized heat therapy, and contrast therapy, giving athletes and performance staff a single device for both in-session performance and post-session recovery.

Additional CryoTherm Palm features:

Three scientifically calibrated cold temperature levels (46.4°F / 8°C, 53.6°F / 12°C, 60.8°F / 16°C) powered by proprietary Cryothermal Technology

LCD display with stopwatch for treatment duration tracking and temperature status indicators

Setting memory recalls last-used settings for quick start

Up to 120 minutes of battery life; charges via USB-C

Anti-roll, portable design with travel lock and included travel pouch

Learn more about the science and technology behind CryoTherm Palm on Therabody's blog

The launch comes as elite athletes prepare to compete in summer heat, where managing body temperature and recovery can be critical to performance. England's national football team has incorporated CryoTherm Palm into its pre-tournament preparations, using the device throughout training camp ahead of the upcoming matches.

CryoTherm Palm is the only palm cooling device validated in two controlled studies: one with Division I athletes at the University of Southern California focused on strength training, and a second with elite soccer players at IMG Academy performing repeated sprint efforts. The results uncovered:

28% more total work volume during resistance training vs. control*

58% more reps in the final set vs. control*

7% increase in post-session grip strength vs. control*

Athletes felt 60% cooler during repeated sprint efforts**

2.45% increase in top sprint speed vs. control**

4.7% better sprint velocity maintained across repeated all-out efforts**

More information on the study findings can be found in the following research summaries: Therabody x University of Southern California,Therabody x IMG Academy

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