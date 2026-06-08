Sportradar AG: Sportradar and Kalshi Announce First-of-its-Kind Data and Infrastructure Global Partnership for Prediction Markets

-Global Agreement Positions Sportradar as Core Data and Solutions Provider Across Premier Sports Leagues-

--Opportunity to participate across Kalshi ecosystem including market makers and brokers--

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland and NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) today announced a landmark multi-year global agreement with Kalshi, the world's largest prediction market. This strategic agreement positions Sportradar as an official data and solutions provider for Kalshi, delivering a broad portfolio of premium sports content and services across major sports properties including Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Hockey League (NHL), Major League Soccer (MLS), and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), among others.

As prediction markets continue to emerge as a fast growing and regulated segment of the sports ecosystem, Sportradar is positioned to play a foundational role in enabling their growth and facilitating a framework for integrity. This agreement also establishes the ability for Sportradar to enter into agreements directly with Kalshi's key partners, including brokers and market makers, with real time official data and scalable solutions across the value chain.

Sportradar will provide Kalshi with a range of solutions from Sportradar Prediction Services, including:

Official Sports Data and Live Odds : Fast, reliable, accurate official data and live odds to power pre-game and in-play markets, enhancing market efficiency while ensuring timely settlements

: Fast, reliable, accurate official data and live odds to power pre-game and in-play markets, enhancing market efficiency while ensuring timely settlements Fan Engagement Solutions: Dynamic, real-time content, including scores, schedules, and data visualizations, designed to drive deeper engagement

Dynamic, real-time content, including scores, schedules, and data visualizations, designed to drive deeper engagement Customer Acquisition Solutions : Leading marketing services to help acquire high value sports fans

: Leading marketing services to help acquire high value sports fans Industry-Leading Integrity Services: Robust integrity framework including Sportradar UFDS AI, which detects suspicious behavior, and Sportradar Integrity Exchange (SIE), which enables participants to share integrity threats through a secure network





The partnership underscores Sportradar's leading position as it extends its core data and premium solutions capabilities into adjacent, high-growth markets. By leveraging its global distribution model and deep relationships, Sportradar continues to broaden its commercial reach while reinforcing its position as critical infrastructure for the evolving sports industry.

Sportradar will provide products and services to Kalshi and other licensed prediction market entities that operate in compliance with applicable regulations and legal requirements.

Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive Officer of Sportradar, said: "Prediction markets represent a compelling growth engine for the global sports ecosystem and Sportradar is uniquely positioned to shape and power this emerging sector. Our partnership with Kalshi extends the reach of our premium sports data and services into a rapidly evolving landscape, fostering collaboration with market makers and the broader marketplace. This partnership with Kalshi marks a critical first step. We look forward to working with key prediction market participants as the landscape matures, establishing the trusted, compliant framework for sports innovation just as we have successfully delivered in online sports betting."

Tarek Mansour, co-founder and CEO of Kalshi, said: "The breadth and depth of this partnership is what makes it a big deal. We're using official league data to ensure quicker trade settlements, creating an overall better customer experience. We're also collaborating on an integrity monitoring program to further protect our users."





About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports media and betting/gaming industries, Sportradar provides betting and iGaming operators, media and technology companies, prediction market partners and sports federations with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their businesses. Trusted by the world's leading global sports organizations including the ATP, NBA and WNBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, PGA TOUR, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, and the Bundesliga, and global clients including Flutter, DraftKings, Google, Microsoft and Kalshi, Sportradar covers more than a million events annually across all major sports. Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the world's largest prediction market. Prediction markets provide accurate, real-time information on the likelihood of events, making humanity more informed about the future. Kalshi is credited with legalizing and establishing prediction markets as a financial asset class. It's the leading safe and regulated platform trusted by millions of people in America. To learn more about Kalshi, visit www.kalshi.com.

CONTACT:

Media:

Sandra Lee

Sandra.lee@sportradar.com

Investor Relations:

Jim Bombassei

j.bombassei@sportradar.com

Elisabeth Diana

ediana@kalshi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fd74093-167a-49e7-b132-3bd445fc0393