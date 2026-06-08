J.S. Held Earns Multiple Rankings in Inaugural Legal 500 Disputes Services Guide

Independent research and client feedback recognize the firm for forensic accounting, asset tracing, and investigations.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held has been recognized as a leader in the inaugural Legal 500 Disputes Services rankings, earning Tier 1 rankings for Asset Tracing & Recovery (Global) and Forensic Accounting (US), as well as a Tier 2 ranking for Business Intelligence & Investigations (UK).

The Legal 500 Disputes Services guide is the product of rigorous, independent research covering specialist providers that support complex litigation, arbitration, and investigations across multiple jurisdictions. Informed by provider interviews, client feedback, and market intelligence, the inaugural edition spotlights firms setting the standard for expert litigation support.

A Trusted Partner in High-Stakes Disputes

These rankings reflect the strength of J.S. Held's global disputes team and the firm's role as a trusted partner in high-stakes matters. Teams of forensic accountants, financial investigators, and valuation professionals work across borders to deliver defensible, data-driven analyses that withstand scrutiny, reduce risk, and support informed decision-making.

"J.S. Held was built to serve clients in their most consequential moments - when facts must be established, financial exposure must be quantified, and findings must hold up under the most rigorous scrutiny," said Lee Spirer, President & Chief Executive Officer of J.S. Held. "This recognition reflects the caliber of the professionals we have assembled and the trust our clients place in them to deliver clarity and credibility in complex disputes worldwide."

"Whether tracing assets across multiple jurisdictions, conducting forensic accounting in support of litigation, or investigating complex financial disputes, our teams are trusted to provide the independent analysis that counsel and clients rely on," said Stephanie Giammarco, Senior Executive Vice President and Disputes, Valuations, and Financial Advisory Division Lead. "These rankings affirm the depth and integration of our capabilities and our commitment to delivering work product that withstands challenge."

To learn more about how J.S. Held experts handle complex financial investigations and disputes, visit: https://www.jsheld.com/areas-of-expertise/financial-investigations-valuation-risk/investigations-compliance-consulting/disputes.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Contact

Kristi L. Stathis | Global Public Relations | +1 786 833 4864 | Kristi.Stathis@jsheld.com

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