A research group in China has developed a method for coloring PV modules using quasi-ordered photonic pigments instead of conventional absorbing dyes. Unlike traditional dyes, which create color by absorbing part of the incoming sunlight, the new pigments generate color through selective light scattering, allowing more solar radiation to reach the underlying solar cells and reducing efficiency losses. "Inspired by the blue feather combining a keratin-air network with black melanin to create structural color, we herein demonstrate the coloring of PV modules by placing quasi-ordered photonic pigments ...

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