Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Evaluates Agentic Workflow Initiative for Small and Midsize Businesses Amid Rising Energy Costs

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / ELEKTROS, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) announced it is evaluating an agentic workflow initiative intended to help small and midsize businesses better understand energy usage patterns, identify potential inefficiencies, and assess possible cost-reduction opportunities.

Small and midsize businesses continue to face pressure from rising electricity and broader energy costs, which can reduce margins, increase operating strain, and limit flexibility for growth. According to recent NFIB findings, energy costs have become a significant issue for a large majority of small businesses, with many owners absorbing those increases through lower profits and higher prices.

The Company has begun initial development of a potential low-capital addition to its broader energy innovation strategy. As part of that process, ELEKTROS has engaged key advisor Next Realm AI to support product evaluation, market assessment, and development planning for a possible SMB-focused agentic advisory offering.

The initiative may incorporate agentic workflow architecture and workflow automation capabilities through the use of third-party artificial intelligence models, including Claude and Gemini, as part of the Company's ongoing assessment of technical options.

The Company believes the SMB segment may present a meaningful opportunity for practical agentic advisory tools that assist business operators in reviewing energy usage, identifying potential waste, and evaluating operating-efficiency measures that may help offset rising utility costs.



ELEKTROS believes workflow automation and agentic reasoning may offer a differentiated approach for turning energy-related information into more actionable operating decisions for smaller businesses.

"Small and midsize businesses are under increasing pressure from higher energy costs and often lack the time or internal resources to closely analyze where avoidable waste may be occurring," said Shlomo Blieier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS. "ELEKTROS is evaluating whether an agentic advisory and workflow automation approach could help business operators better understand those pressures and identify practical opportunities for improved efficiency."

Connect with Our Enterprise Sales & Investor Teams

Commercial property operators, hospitality management groups, and institutional portfolios interested in running an energy efficiency and utility cost audit can connect directly with our deployment team at sales@elektros.energy

Management also invites current and prospective shareholders to receive timely updates on corporate milestones, software deployment metrics, and clean energy expansion plans. https://www.elektros.energy/investors

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and export to U.S.-based refining partners.

More information: www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including regulatory developments, execution risks, market conditions, and technological factors.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc.

Investor Relations & Media

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-evaluates-agentic-workflow-initiative-for-small-and-midsize-businesses-amid-ris-1173828