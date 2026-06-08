QumulusAI to Participate in Maxim Virtual AI Data Center Conference

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / QumulusAl , a vertically integrated Al cloud infrastructure company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mike Maniscalco will participate in the Maxim Virtual AI Data Center Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2026, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EDT.

The presentation will be structured as a 30-minute fireside chat. Maniscalco will open the session with a brief strategic overview of QumulusAI's inference-first platform, followed by a question-and-answer session hosted by a Maxim research analyst. Virtual attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions during the live broadcast.

Investors interested in attending the presentation or accessing the live stream should contact their Maxim representative for registration and viewing details.

About QumulusAI

QumulusAI is an inference-first, vertically integrated cloud platform built for AI. By innovating across power, infrastructure and cloud services, QumulusAI delivers the high-performance computing environments required to build and scale artificial intelligence with confidence. Trusted by machine learning teams, startups and growing enterprises, QumulusAI leverages hyper-distributed compute deployments to bypass the constraints of legacy, centralized data centers. By distributing supply across agile locations, QumulusAI accelerates speed-to-market and serves as a force multiplier for next-generation AI breakthroughs. Learn more at https://www.qumulusai.com.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qumulusai-to-participate-in-maxim-virtual-ai-data-center-conferen-1173824