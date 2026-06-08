Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered advertising performance technology focused on reducing fraud, waste and abuse in digital advertising, today announced that on June 5, 2026, it entered into an agreement with an advertising agency to deploy its technology across paid search campaigns for a globally recognized luxury brand.

The agreement follows a successful trial, previously announced on April 16, 2026. During the trial, the Company helped reduce cost-per-click (CPC) by approximately 44% while increasing revenue by 21%, leading to the continuation of the engagement under an ongoing commercial agreement.

The agreement is ongoing in nature and will remain in effect unless terminated by either party in accordance with its terms. Continued deployment of the technology allows the client to maintain the optimization benefits achieved during the trial period. The agreement is performance-based and does not contain a fixed contract value. Revenue earned by the Company will depend on realized advertising savings generated through the deployment of the Company's technology.

"This engagement follows our core business model and growth strategy," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "The client began with a trial, achieved a 44% reduction in cost-per-click while increasing revenue by 21%, and elected to continue using the platform through an ongoing commercial engagement. Because our model is performance-based, our success is directly aligned with the success of our clients."

Mr. Mina continued, "We believe this engagement demonstrates the value AdAi can deliver for large advertisers and further supports the growing interest we are seeing from enterprise brands and their agency partners. We continue to advance a growing pipeline of enterprise opportunities at various stages of evaluation, trial, and commercial discussions. Over time, we also see opportunities to introduce additional solutions from the BrandPilot platform, including ClickRadar, our traffic quality and invalid traffic analysis solution."

"Large brands and agencies are increasingly focused on demonstrating measurable efficiency gains from advertising investments," said Seif Khemaissia, Chief Growth Officer and former VP of Programmatic at GroupM. "Solutions that improve performance while reducing unnecessary spend are becoming an increasingly important part of the digital marketing toolkit. The results achieved during this trial demonstrate the type of outcomes sophisticated advertisers are seeking in today's market."

The Company believes demand continues to grow for independent technologies that help organizations improve advertising efficiency, increase transparency, and maximize the effectiveness of digital marketing investments. As digital advertising ecosystems become increasingly automated and complex, brands and agencies are seeking solutions that provide greater accountability and measurable performance improvements without requiring additional advertising spend.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core capabilities include AdAi, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar, which compiles forensic bot-detection reports to reclaim refunds associated with invalid traffic; and SearchIQ, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises recover wasted budgets, restore data integrity, and gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent so performance can be improved with greater confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BrandPilot AI Inc. ("BPAI" or the "Company"). Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements regarding, among other things, the continued deployment of the Company's technology pursuant to the agreement described herein, the potential expansion of the relationship with the agency partner and its client, the Company's ability to support enterprise brands through direct and agency-led channels, the growth of the Company's enterprise customer base, and the adoption of the Company's advertising performance and efficiency solutions are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute and maintain the engagement described herein; the continuation or expansion of customer and agency relationships; the effectiveness and adoption of the Company's technology solutions; the growth and size of the digital advertising market; changes to major advertising platforms, technologies, or policies; competitive pressures in advertising technology, artificial intelligence, and marketing solutions; general economic and market conditions; and the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy and achieve its growth objectives. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300498

Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.