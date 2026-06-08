Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the News Release of May 20, 2026, the Company has developed the capital cost estimate (CAPEX) for the 350,000 tonnes per year industrial grade (3N) silica sand processing plant at its Santa Maria Eterna (SME) industrial hub in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

This milestone marks another step forward in Phase 1 of Homerun's Three-Phase Integrated Purification Platform; a modular architecture that is designed to transform the Company's high-purity silica resources at SME into a vertically integrated advanced materials industrial hub - the Silica Valley of Bahia, Brazil.

KEY CAPEX HIGHLIGHTS (PRICES IN USD)

CIVIL WORKS $ 891,000 MANPOWER & UTILITIES $ 935,000 CONSTRUCTION SITE $ 239,000 NEW PLANT $ 535,000 PROCESSING EQUIPMENT & FACILITIES $ 5,899,776 TAXES & FEES $ 884,966 TOTAL $ 9,384,743

The plant, which will yield around 50 tonnes per hour of processed material, will accept raw silica sand from Homerun's high purity, low-iron SME deposit and produce a clean, uniform 3N industrial product suitable for solar glass manufacturing, industrial applications, and as primary feedstock for the future advanced purification circuits added in Phases 2 and 3.

"We are rapidly advancing our silica sand development pathway to primary stage 3N industrial grade silica. It is our plan that this will be one of the highest quality industrial silica sands in Brazil. The output from this primary purification plant will supply our industrial grade customers and our 1,000 tons per day solar glass facility, supporting our vertical integration strategy, and provide clean feed for our 4N and 5N purification processing and advanced materials initiatives in the Silica Valley Industrial Hub," stated Armando Farhate, COO, Homerun Resources Inc.

Photo 1. Typical setup of the final stock of a 3N silica purification plant

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4082/300465_b6b2089d4431e8c6_001full.jpg

BUILDING A FULLY INTEGRATED MATERIALS PLATFORM

Homerun has spent the past two years systematically building the technical and commercial foundation for a fully integrated, multi-product silica purification platform, one of the few such platforms being developed to create security of supply outside of China.

CONTINUING SCOPE OF WORK

MIE has been engaged to provide a complete preliminary engineering package and capital cost estimate for the 350,000 tpy primary processing plant. The scope includes:

Process flow design for a complete physical purification circuit (washing, grading, sieving, attrition scrubbing, classification, and drying)

Plant layout and civil scope, including a 9-hectare facility footprint with primary storage in a purpose-built 52-metre diameter dome

Storage and dispatch systems for treated product

Procurement and supply input for major equipment

Capital cost estimate (CAPEX) - COMPLETED JUNE 5, 2026

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy and technology transitions across multiple focused verticals: High Purity Silica and Advanced Silica Materials, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in the Silica Valley of Bahia, Brazil, Homerun is transforming raw silica sand into essential materials, products and technologies that accelerate clean energy and technology solutions and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy and technology materials.

Solar: Development of the first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant in the Americas and the commercialization of extra-clear, antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy and technology solutions in the Americas.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300465

Source: Homerun Resources Inc.