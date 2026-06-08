Major Affiliates Back FRIDAY and Open Gateway to Global Brands for Users

Dual affiliate network partnerships enable the personal shopping AI access to more than 48,500 brands and merchants across every major retail category.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Temu, SHEIN, Marks and Spencer, Adidas and ASOS are among the major brands and marketplaces that personal shopping AI, FRIDAY, has today announced it now has access to following vital backing from global affiliate network impact.com and global commerce monetization platform, Skimlinks.

Currently in early access, FRIDAY is now able now reach more than 48,500 brands and merchants across fashion, beauty, homewares, technology and other retail categories through its product recommendation engine, establishing the commercial foundation through which the platform generates revenue.

Customer demand for accurate recommendations based on taste rather than commercially driven algorithms is evident on a daily basis in conversation-driven platforms like Reddit. For FRIDAY to meet this need and deliver results for users, it must have the depth and breadth of choice from merchants that only strong affiliate partners can offer.

When a user purchases a product through FRIDAY from a brand in either affiliate network, FRIDAY receives a commission on that sale paid by the brand. Because revenue is generated only when a purchase is completed, FRIDAY's commercial incentives are directly tied to the relevance of its recommendations.

"These partnerships give us the commercial infrastructure to operate at scale from launch. FRIDAY earns a commission on every purchase it facilitates through the network, which means the business grows in direct proportion to how useful the product is to the people using it."

Harley Foote, CEO, FRIDAY

impact.com operates one of the largest global affiliate networks, providing enterprise-grade brand partnership infrastructure, attribution tracking and payment processing for a wide range of clients and partners. The platform works with brands including Shopify, Airbnb, Adidas and Microsoft across retail, technology and other sectors.

Skimlinks brings complementary depth, connecting FRIDAY to its network of merchants across more than 50 affiliate networks globally and providing access to negotiated merchant rates across its publisher and shopping platform relationships. Skimlinks drives more than 6.3 million dollars in daily e-commerce sales across its network and works with 23 of the world's top 25 publishers.

The partnerships coincide with FRIDAY's Chrome extension becoming available in the Chrome Web Store, completing the core infrastructure required for the platform to operate end-to-end. FRIDAY is now beginning to onboard users from its verified waitlist, with broader access to follow in the coming weeks. Early access is available at heyfriday.app/get-access

About FRIDAY

FRIDAY is a personal shopping AI built around a simple idea: taste belongs to the user. Instead of asking customers to fill out style quizzes or surrendering browsing history to another ad network, FRIDAY learns silently from how users actually shop, what they click, save, abandon, and buy. Then builds a private preference model that lives entirely on device. That model powers recommendations, search, and mission-style discovery across the retailers you already use: Nike, Adidas, ASOS, New Balance, Shein, M&S, Boden, Swarovski, L'Oréal, and more. The longer users shop with FRIDAY, the better it understands them. FRIDAY is in early access today via the Chrome Store. Sign-up is available at heyfriday.app.

About impact.com

impact.com is a commerce partnership platform that helps brands manage, track and scale affiliate and partnership programmes across retail, technology, travel and other sectors. More information is available at impact.com.

About Skimlinks

Skimlinks is a content-to-commerce platform connecting publishers and shopping platforms to a global network of 48,500 merchants across more than 50 affiliate networks. More information is available at skimlinks.com.

Media contact

FRIDAY Press Office

hello@friday.xyz

heyfriday.app

SOURCE: FRIDAY

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/major-affiliates-back-friday-and-open-gateway-to-global-brands-fo-1171405