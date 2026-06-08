SoRite Company Delivers Narcotics Decontamination to Rapid Risk Reduction's ONEbox Solutions

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / The SoRite Company has announced a strategic partnership with Rapid Risk Reduction (R3) that will make SoRite's DECON, a narcotic oxidation solution, available for inclusion in R3's ONEbox emergency response solutions. Clients can add DECON, bundled as towelettes and a 3oz can, to any ONEbox configuration that best fits their overdose prevention and emergency response requirements.

SoRite DECON is the only proven solution that oxidizes fentanyl, heroin, meth, xylazine, and other narcotics safely, effectively, and without harsh chemicals in just 60 seconds. ONEbox is a video-guided opioid emergency response station. Schools, universities, factories, hospitality venues, public institutions, offices, government agencies and grant-funded programs are typical ONEbox users.

"Partnering with R3 allows SoRite to join an organization that shares our commitment to saving lives and protecting people in high-risk situations," said Autumn Ryan, founder of the SoRite Company. "By making a bundled DECON solution available for the ONEbox platform, we are helping communities to better manage their risks by responding faster, safer and with greater confidence during overdose emergencies."

Jeff Hill, chief performance officer at R3 said, "ONEbox's focus is on turning bystanders into first responders who are often the first people to encounter an overdose or contaminated scene. The option to add SoRite DECON to all our ONEbox solutions provides a significant layer of protection to anyone rendering aid while dealing with potential or accidental exposure to dangerous narcotics."

The partnership is gaining traction. R3 has started working with Oldham County in Kentucky to implement a post-jail take-home program of ONEbox solutions that contains SoRite's DECON towelettes and 3oz cannister. Inmates leaving a facility are 10-12 times more likely to experience accidental overdose than the baseline.

"This program will help save lives in cases of accidental overdose. The ONEbox DECON bundle provides the means to protect the addict and anyone rendering aid, including first responders and members of the public, by rapidly and effectively decontaminating an area compromised by narcotics," said Jim Acquisto, Chief Deputy Sheriff at Oldham County Sheriff's Office.

SoRite DECON is a patented, ready-to-use formula that harnesses low-toxicity sodium chlorite to oxidize dangerous drug residues without harming skin, gear, or surfaces. It is non-toxic, non-corrosive, fragrance-free, and requires no mixing. It is available in both towelette, spray bottle, aerosol, and gallon jug options.

R3's ONEbox platform includes the wall-mounted ONEbox Classic, the compact ONEbox Colocation unit designed for shared safety stations and AED placements, and the portable ONEbox Flex kit for outreach teams and mobile deployments. The systems provide video-guided overdose response tools intended for public use.

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About SoRite

SoRite develops high-performance decontamination and cleaning solutions for professional, tactical and consumer use. The company is on a mission to make life safer, cleaner, and better for everyone. Its products are grounded in scientific research and designed to provide fast, reliable results and exceed operational demands while delivering industrial-strength performance without toxic trade-offs. SoRite is a Woman-Owned Business and was established in 2015.

Media Contact:

Evan Bloom

Fortress Strategic Communications

evan@fortresscomms.com

(315)744-4912

SOURCE: SoRite

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/sorite-company-delivers-narcotics-decontamination-to-rapid-risk-reductions-onebox-solutio-1172296