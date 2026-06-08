The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A.: Rapid Growth and Infrastructure Strain May Increase Crash Risk in Florida Communities

New traffic safety report reviews public crash data, congestion trends, and infrastructure pressures affecting high-growth regions across Florida.

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A. has released a new traffic safety report examining how rapid population growth, roadway congestion, and infrastructure strain may contribute to increased crash exposure in fast-growing Florida communities.

The report, titled "Rapid Growth and Infrastructure Strain May Increase Crash Risk in Florida Communities," reviews publicly available crash data, transportation planning materials, and roadway safety trends affecting high-growth regions throughout the state. The full report is available at:

Florida Traffic Safety Report

Report Highlights

Florida continues experiencing substantial population growth, increasing pressure on major transportation corridors and roadway infrastructure.

Transportation planners increasingly focus on "High-Injury Networks," identifying the relatively small percentage of roadways responsible for a disproportionate share of severe crashes.

Congestion, construction activity, and changing traffic patterns may increase crash exposure in rapidly developing communities.

High-volume corridors throughout Southwest Florida continue experiencing elevated traffic demand, particularly during seasonal population increases and peak travel periods.

Ongoing roadway construction and lane modifications may contribute to changing traffic conditions and increased risk for both drivers and roadway workers.

According to transportation planning analyses published by the Florida Policy Project , Florida's population is projected to continue growing steadily in the coming years, increasing demand on transportation systems and roadway infrastructure statewide.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) continue emphasizing the importance of data-driven roadway safety planning as communities adapt to increasing traffic volume and evolving transportation demands.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Crash Dashboard and the Florida Traffic Crash Facts Report , Florida reports hundreds of thousands of traffic crashes annually, reinforcing the importance of roadway safety initiatives and infrastructure planning throughout the state.

The report also references Southwest Florida as one example of how rapid development and increased traffic demand may affect roadway conditions. Public reporting and regional traffic studies have previously identified elevated crash activity along heavily traveled corridors in the Fort Myers-Estero area, including portions of U.S. 41 and intersections near Corkscrew Road and Three Oaks Parkway.

"Ongoing growth throughout Florida continues changing the way communities experience traffic, congestion, and roadway demand," said Marc L. Shapiro, Esq. "This report was created to encourage awareness around roadway safety and to highlight the importance of thoughtful infrastructure planning and safe driving practices as communities continue evolving."

Driver Safety Recommendations

The report encourages drivers traveling through high-growth areas to:

Maintain additional following distance in congested traffic

Avoid distracted driving, particularly at intersections

Merge into turn lanes early when possible

Reduce speed in active construction zones

Allow additional commute time during peak travel periods

Stay alert for changing traffic patterns and lane shifts

About The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A.

The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A. is a Florida personal injury law firm with offices in Naples and Fort Myers. The firm represents individuals injured in motor vehicle accidents and other serious incidents throughout Florida. Its guiding principle is: "Big enough to handle serious cases, small enough to care."

Crash figures and roadway statistics referenced in this report are based on publicly available government data, transportation planning materials, and regional reporting. Figures may change as official reports and dashboards are updated over time.

###

Sources

FLHSMV Crash Dashboard

Florida Traffic Crash Facts Report

Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

Lee County MPO SS4A Dashboard

Florida Policy Project Transportation Analysis

Gulf Coast News Traffic Reporting

Media Contact

Media Relations

The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A.

Email: andres@attorneyshapiro.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rapid-growth-and-infrastructure-strain-may-increase-crash-risk-i-1172768