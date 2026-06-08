Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Billboard Canada and North By Northeast (NXNE) are bringing a new five-day live music series to The Well, running June 10 to 14 as part of NXNE 2026.

Headlined by Fionn, the series will also feature a lineup of emerging Canadian artists, including Amber-Jo Bowman, Canopy, Will Clift and enemies, lovers, with additional performers and full scheduling details to be announced in the coming days.

Set across The Well's open-air, pedestrian-first streetscape, the programming is designed to flow with the rhythm of the city. With afternoon performances and evening headline sets, visitors gathering for a meal, cocktails on a patio, or taking in the energy of a soccer match or baseball game will encounter live music naturally woven throughout The Well, reinforcing the idea that music has the greatest impact when experienced as part of everyday life.

"This series brings together what we value most; great artists, engaged audiences, and spaces that invite connection," said Elizabeth Crisante, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of ArtsHouse Media Group, parent company of Billboard Canada. "NXNE has been a platform for new music discovery for more than 30 years. Hosting performances at The Well is the kind of initiative that reminds me exactly why we do this work. We are building a stage for the next generation of Canadian artists to be heard, and for the communities around them to it experience it together."

In addition to live performances, Billboard Canada's programming at The Well will extend beyond the stage. A recently announced collaboration with Sweat and Tonic will bring together music, movement and community as part of the broader NXNE festival experience at The Well.

Located at the intersection of Front, Spadina and Wellington, The Well stands as a cultural anchor for Toronto. Defined by its walkable streetscape and signature glass canopy, the space offers year-round comfort while preserving the experience of being outdoors, supporting a dynamic mix of programming, gathering and everyday discovery.

During the festival, visitors to The Well can seamlessly move between performances and experiences, from live music and wellness programming to the globally inspired vendors at Wellington Market, full-service dining, entertainment and curated retail offerings.

NXNE pass holders and members of the public are encouraged to follow Billboard Canada and The Well across social channels for real-time updates throughout festival week.

NXNE runs June 10 to 14, 2026.

ABOUT BILLBOARD CANADA Billboard Canada is the country's leading music media brand, connecting artists, fans, and industry through storytelling, live experiences, and cultural moments. As part of ArtsHouse Media Group (AMG), Billboard Canada amplifies Canadian talent on a global stage while shaping the future of music and culture.

ABOUT NXNE For more than 30 years, NXNE has been the heartbeat of new music in Canada. Since its founding in 1995, the festival has served as a platform for discovery, a launchpad for emerging talent, and a global meeting ground for artists, fans, and industry leaders. Today, NXNE continues to shape what comes next in music and culture, connecting local and global talent while driving meaningful impact across the creative economy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300489

Source: ARTSHOUSE Media Group Inc.