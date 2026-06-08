The 2026 edition of the SNEC PV Power Expo, which took place in Shanghai, China, last week, underscored the ongoing resilience of the Chinese PV supply chain despite continued industry-wide overcapacity. Even in a prolonged low-price, low- to zero-margin environment, China's largest solar trade fair has maintained strong attendance from both domestic and international participants. This reflects sustained global interest in emerging products and technologies, although the volume of new announcements, particularly for PV modules, appears lower than in past editions. At the same time, manufacturers ...

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