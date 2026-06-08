Plans to integrate tens of gigawatts of solar energy in Indonesia are bound to fail if the national transmission framework is not designed to withstand increasingly severe climate conditions, the Jakarta-based think tank Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) has said. The province of North Sumatra in northwestern Indonesia has faced two major power disruptions within a month, including the collapse of a total 12 transmission towers. On June 4, the 275 kV Galang-Simangkuk EHV transmission line, operational only since 2019, suffered structural failure, with three towers collapsing and two ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...