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PR Newswire
08.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Mullen Coughlin LLC: Mullen Coughlin UK Welcomes Experienced Attorney George Chaisty as Senior Partner in London

DEVON, Pa., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin LLC further strengthens its international Incident Response (IR) practice by welcoming George Chaisty as Senior Partner in London. Noted for being "an absolute standout practitioner in cyber incident response," George brings a proven track record of providing effective and efficient international Breach Counsel services to organizations across the globe.

"As a longtime admirer of the Firm, I am absolutely delighted to be joining MC UK and the extended Mullen Coughlin team," said George. "I am particularly thrilled at the prospect of being able to work alongside the best data privacy lawyers in the industry and provide the best IR offering in the global market for organizations responding to data privacy and security incidents, as well as for the broader cyber insurance ecosystem of carriers, brokers, insureds, and industry partners."

George has handled hundreds of data privacy and security incident investigations on behalf of international organizations with legal and regulatory implications in over 100 global jurisdictions, including business-halting ransomware attacks, large-scale business email compromises (BECs) and fraudulent wire transfers, and other unauthorized or inadvertent network intrusions. He has an adept understanding of international data protection and privacy laws and regulations, including the UK/EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Throughout his career, George completed legal secondments at two (2) global insurance carriers, shaping his lawyering skills and providing him with invaluable cyber claims and IR experience used in his practice today.

Prior to joining MC UK, George was a Partner at a UK-based global law firm on their Cyber and Data Risk team. He is a frequent speaker at industry-wide conferences across the UK, EU, and U.S., and is often asked to present on topics relevant to incident response such as cyber risk awareness, digital forensics, ransomware, and general data privacy and protection.

"Since the foundation of our London office and International practice two years ago, our focus has been on innovative and responsive counsel for clients facing global cyber issues," said MC UK Managing Partner Cameron Carr. "George's expertise enhances our team's deep expertise of cross-border lawyers."

"The addition of George reflects our continued commitment to attracting the most talented and respected professionals in the data privacy and cybersecurity field," Mullen Coughlin Managing Member Jennfier A. Coughlin adds. "His extensive experience, trusted reputation, and forward-thinking approach makes him a natural fit for our team, and we are confident that his contributions will further enhance the unparalleled depth and strength of the Firm."

Mullen Coughlin LLC is an international law firm with over 145 attorneys solely dedicated to counseling organizations with pre-incident Advisory Compliance services and solutions; data privacy and security Incident Response; and third-party Regulatory Investigation and Litigation Defense. For more information, visit www.mullen.law.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mullen-coughlin-uk-welcomes-experienced-attorney-george-chaisty-as-senior-partner-in-london-302793062.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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