Frost & Sullivan Names NetSuite 2026 Global Company of the Year for AI Cloud ERP

Recognition highlights NetSuite's innovation, market leadership, and customer impact in AI-powered cloud ERP

SAN ANTONIO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has named Oracle NetSuite the 2026 Global Company of the Year for AI Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) citing NetSuite's product innovation, strong execution, and customer impact. The recognition highlights NetSuite's consistent leadership in delivering AI-powered innovation that helps organizations improve productivity, accelerate decision-making, and drive measurable outcomes.

In the report, NetSuite excelled in both strategy effectiveness and execution, reflecting its ability to align product innovation with market demand deliver consistently at global scale.

"NetSuite offers a single, unified suite that enables customers to gain more value from AI because the best AI starts with the best data. In addition to embedded AI capabilities, the NetSuite AI Connector Service gives customers access to leading LLMs, such as Claude and ChatGPT, so they can choose to adopt AI in ways that best fit their business," said Sankara Narayanan, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan.

The report states that NetSuite has demonstrated a strong ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving AI-driven enterprise landscape. Its cloud ERP system integrates financials, supply chain, customer experience, inventory, and more on a single platform to power advanced AI workflows, and supports more than 43,000 customers worldwide. NetSuite is also developing its next-generation AI-native platform, NetSuite Next, which will embed conversational AI and agentic workflows across the suite to transform how businesses use AI.

"We're entering a new chapter for business software, where AI works across the entire organization to help people move faster and make smarter decisions," said Craig Sullivan, group vice president of product management, Oracle NetSuite. "As we bring NetSuite Next to market, we're reimagining how businesses operate by bringing agentic AI into everyday workflows, helping customers automate routine processes, uncover insights faster, and create new opportunities for growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Ashley Shreve

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About NetSuite

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations of all sizes reach their goals faster and more efficiently. NetSuite provides an integrated business system with embedded AI that delivers powerful financial management, supply chain, customer experience, and HR capabilities. Relied on by more than 43,000 customers in 220 countries and dependent territories, NetSuite is the #1 AI cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

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Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

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