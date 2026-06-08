Analytic Partners Services Inc: The $40M Divide: New Landmark Research Reveals How a Minority of Advertisers Drive Higher ROI

New Study from Analytic Partners benchmarks "Empowered Organizations" and the practices driving enterprise-wide growth

MIAMI, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analytic Partners,?the leader in Commercial Analytics, has identified a minority group of enterprise-level advertisers ($1B) achieving higher ROI by implementing a specific set of practices focused on operationalizing decisioning through analytics.

The finding is part of the company's newest research from its 2026 State of Commercial Decisioning Survey, titled: Empower Your Analytics:?How Leaders Operationalize Decisioning and Generate Millions in Returns.?



Based on a verified sample of 455 senior decision-makers with an annual marketing budget of $100M, Empower Your Analytics defines and benchmarks an emerging minority of top-performing advertisers, only 22%, as "Empowered Organizations." The research suggests a widening performance divide between organizations that operationalize analytics into enterprise decision-making and those that continue to use analytics primarily for reporting and measurement. Empowered organizations generate an average of $40M in incremental sales, up to $120M, compared to their competitors.

The New Category of Empowered Organizations See:

Higher ROI: ?+$40 in?additional?ROI per $100 of media investment.??

?+$40 in?additional?ROI per $100 of media investment.?? Improved Collaboration with Finance :?89% of Finance respondents view Marketing as a value driver.?

:?89% of Finance respondents view Marketing as a value driver.? Higher Use Rates of Commercial Analytics:?58% more likely to favor the solution versus standard organizations.??



The research outlines the strategic decision-making methods across Marketing, Finance, and Analytics that drive higher ROI in empowered organizations. These methods rely on advanced analytics frameworks that prioritize Commercial Analytics.??

Analytic Partners will showcase a detailed review of these strategic methods and findings at the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo in Denver, Colorado, on June 10 at 11:15 am (MT). The presentation, titled "From Data to Expertise: A New Standard for High-Stakes Decisioning," will be presented by Jason McNellis, VP & Commercial Analytics Ambassador at Analytic Partners.



"It is no longer enough for organizations to simply measure marketing performance - competitive advantage now belongs to brands that operationalize analytics into enterprise decision-making," said Nancy Smith, President and CEO of Analytic Partners. "Our research reveals a widening divide between organizations using analytics to report on the past and those using Commercial Analytics to shape future growth, improve agility, and drive millions in incremental returns. The organizations pulling ahead are not just more data-driven; they are decisively analytics-empowered."?

These findings are independently?validated by Analytic Partners' ROI Genome, the company's proprietary intelligence layer built on insights from 1,000+ brands across 50+ countries and 100s of billions in spend.?Unlock Growth with Analytic Partners ROI Genome Insights,?launched earlier this year, serves as a comprehensive guide for modern marketers?establishing?a successful measurement program that operationalizes decisioning.



"ROI improves when Marketing, Analytics, and Finance stop debating inputs and start aligning on their single source of truth, "said Jason McNellis, Commercial Analytics Ambassador, Analytic Partners. "That shared 'map' reduces friction, accelerates decision-making, and helps teams consistently invest in what drives returns."



Complimentary Report Access:?Empower Your Analytics



About Analytic Partners?

Analytic Partners provides marketing measurement and Commercial Analytics to Fortune 500 brands worldwide. We provide adaptive solutions?that?deepen?business understanding and?enable?right-time planning and optimization - for marketing and beyond. We turn data into?expertise?so our customers can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success.?For more information, visit?analyticpartners.com.?



For press inquiries and further information, please contact: Jonathan Sanchez, Vice President of Marketing, Analytic Partners jonathan.sanchez@analyticpartners.com.





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