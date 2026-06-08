London-based Shopify Plus specialists join Huge as the company formalizes composable commerce as a core capability

Huge, an independent AI-native design and technology company, today announced the acquisition of Rotate°, a London-based commerce agency specializing in composable ecommerce. The acquisition formally establishes Composable Commerce as a core capability alongside Huge's five existing offerings: Products Platforms, Marketing Content, Customer Experience, Brand Strategy Design, and Data AI. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Rotate° is a team of senior commerce specialists with deep expertise in enterprise Shopify, composable architecture, and AI-enabled commerce delivery. As a long-time Shopify Plus partner, a designation held by only the top 1.5% of Shopify firms globally, Rotate° has built long-term partnerships with premium brands across lifestyle, apparel, and consumer sectors. The full team, led by Jim Tattersall, Andy Jackson, and Chris Harris, joins Huge immediately and will operate out of Huge's Old Street office in London.

"Commerce is one of the most complex and consequential parts of how a brand connects with its customers," said Josh Campo, CEO of Huge. "It demands real technical depth and true creative ambition in equal measure. Rotate° brings both, and that makes Huge a stronger partner for every client we work with."

Rotate° was founded by Jim Tattersall, who has led independent design and technology studios for nearly two decades. Under his leadership, the hands-on consultancy developed a delivery model built around small, senior cross-functional teams with real ownership over outcomes, a structure that maps directly onto Huge's Atomic Teams (HATs) model, which pairs elite human teams with AI agents to drive speed, accountability, and impact.

"In early conversations with Huge, it became clear we had arrived at the same conclusions independently: the best work comes from small, senior teams with real ownership over outcomes, and AI raises the bar on the human judgment at the center of it. This is the right scale to make a genuine global impact with that model," said Jim Tattersall, founder of Rotate°.

Rotate° will serve as the foundation of Huge's commerce practice, continuing to serve existing clients while expanding commerce capability across Huge's broader client base.

About Huge

Huge is an independent AI-native design and technology company that helps enterprises redesign their systems, experiences, and operating models to create durable competitive advantage. With more than 1,000 people across global offices, Huge partners with some of the world's most ambitious brands including Google, Apple, NBCU, PlayStation, and PepsiCo.

About Rotate°

Rotate° is a platform-agnostic commerce consultancy crafting bespoke, AI-enabled commerce experiences for premium global brands. Its partnerships span leading platforms including Shopify, Centra, Commerce Layer, and commercetools, with more than 13 years' experience in the Shopify ecosystem and recognition as one of only 18 Commerce Layer Elite Partners globally.

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