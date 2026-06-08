Cvent will power FMI's 2026 Financial Services Marketing Leaders' Summit series, with events hosted in London, Singapore, New York and Dubai

Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, and Financial Marketing Insights (FMI), a global community advancing marketing excellence in the financial services sector through live events, today announced that Cvent will be the exclusive event technology provider for FMI's 2026 global summit series. Together, Cvent and FMI are enabling deeper connections within the financial services marketing community in four of the world's major financial hubs for curated discussions on growth, client engagement, brand impact and the powerful opportunity of event-led growth.

Cvent technology is powering FMI's activities throughout 2026 including the following Financial Services Marketing Leaders' Summits:

London, hosted on May 19, 2026 (Reuters, London)

Singapore, on Sept. 17, 2026 (LinkedIn HQ)

New York, on Nov. 18, 2026 (Reuters, NY)

Dubai, date and location to be announced

For FMI's community of senior financial services marketers, the collaboration means a seamless experience across every event, with more ways to engage, connect, and get the most out of every session, including strategic opportunities to hear directly from Cvent leaders at each regional summit. In turn, the FMI community will have access to Cvent's flagship regional events, including Cvent Accelerate, hosted in Singapore, Sydney, Frankfurt, and Dubai, extending the opportunity for peer connection and industry impact around the world.

The partnership reflects growing demand in the financial sector for event programs that combine thought leadership, peer learning and measurable business outcomes.

"Financial services is a highly relationship-driven industry, and marketers in the sector are increasingly turning to events to accelerate those connections and drive real business impact," said Jamie Vaughan, European Vice President, Cvent. "We're proud to partner with FMI, an organization deeply committed to elevating the industry through more impactful engagement and live experiences around the world."

"Financial Marketing Insights is delighted to partner with Cvent as we scale our global summits and webinar series," said Jacob Howard, FCIM, Founder, Financial Marketing Insights (FMI). "Cvent's technology strengthens the experience for our senior financial services marketing community and supports our ambition to deliver world-class, insight-led events across every market we serve."

Additional details about the FMI events, including agendas and registration information, are available on FMI's website.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 5,500+ employees and ~30,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent's suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent's supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent's sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com

About Financial Marketing Insights (FMI)

Financial Marketing Insights (FMI) is a global community dedicated to advancing marketing excellence across financial services. Built on the success of the Financial Services Marketing Leaders' Summits running since 2019 with the support of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, EI and the World Media Group FMI has now convened more than 1000 senior FS marketers and continues to expand internationally. Alongside its flagship summits, FMI delivers a growing portfolio of services to help connect and inspire the financial services marketing profession, including a leading podcast series, thought leadership white papers, webinars, roundtables and much more. Find out more at Financial Marketing Insights

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Sloane PR, on behalf of Cvent

cvent@sloanepr.com

FMI

aro@financialmarketinginsights.com