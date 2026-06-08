BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 08
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 30 April 2026 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 3649 3432
8 June 2026
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