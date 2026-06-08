Hebrew University of Jerusalem: First-in-the-World Gene Therapy Delivers Missing Gene Directly to Infant's Brain, Marking Historic Milestone in Precision Medicine

Breakthrough treatment for rare and devastating epilepsy syndrome builds on years of research led by Hebrew University scientist Prof. Rami Aqeilan

Israel, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An eight-month-old infant with a severe genetic epilepsy has become the first patient in the world to receive an experimental gene replacement therapy designed to restore the function of the WWOX gene directly in the brain. The treatment, administered at Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, represents a significant milestone in the development of precision genetic therapies for rare neurological disorders.

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The therapy is based on more than a decade of research led by Prof. Rami Aqeilan of the Lautenberg Center for Immunology and Cancer Research at the Faculty of Medicine of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The effort brought together scientists, clinicians, and biotechnology leaders from Israel and the United States, including Dr. Naama Orenstein and Dr. Dror Kraus of Schneider Children's Medical Center and Dr. Yael Weiss, CEO of Mahzi Therapeutics.

The infant appeared healthy at birth but began experiencing severe epileptic seizures at six weeks of age. Genetic testing revealed a rare inherited defect in the WWOX gene, causing WOREE syndrome (WWOX-related epileptic encephalopathy), a devastating disorder characterized by early-onset, drug-resistant epilepsy, profound developmental impairment, and a high risk of premature death.

While the specific mutation treated in this case is particularly prevalent among individuals of Yemeni Jewish ancestry, numerous disease-causing variants of the WWOX gene have been identified worldwide. These mutations similarly impair WWOX function and are associated with severe neurodevelopmental disorders, including WOREE syndrome.

Although WWOX was originally studied for its role in cancer biology, Prof. Aqeilan's research revealed that the gene is also essential for normal brain development and neurological function. Using genetically engineered mouse models lacking WWOX expression in the brain, his laboratory demonstrated that loss of the gene causes severe neurological abnormalities, including epilepsy, developmental delay, defective myelination, and premature death-closely mirroring the symptoms observed in children with WOREE syndrome.

Building on these findings, the research team developed a gene replacement strategy using an adeno-associated viral vector (AAV9) to deliver a healthy copy of the WWOX gene to neurons. In preclinical studies, a single administration restored WWOX expression and improved seizures, neurological deficits, growth abnormalities, and survival in animal models, providing proof-of-concept for a therapeutic approach to WWOX-related disease.

"This moment represents the culmination of many years of basic and translational research," said Prof. Rami Aqeilan. "What began as an effort to understand the biological function of a gene has evolved into a potential therapeutic strategy for children affected by one of the most severe forms of genetic epilepsy."

Following years of academic research and development, the technology was licensed to Mahzi Therapeutics, which advanced the program by manufacturing the clinical-grade gene therapy vector and supporting translational and regulatory activities. After Dr. Orenstein and her colleagues initiated a compassionate-use program for the child, and following extensive preparation and regulatory approvals, the therapy was administered directly into the infant's brain.

One month after treatment, the child remained clinically stable and was discharged from the hospital. No recurrence of the severe seizures that had previously threatened his development and survival had been reported during this initial observation period. Long-term clinical follow-up will be required to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the treatment.

"This achievement demonstrates the power of combining scientific discovery, clinical excellence, and international collaboration," said Aqeilan. "It highlights how fundamental research can advance from the laboratory toward potential new treatment options for patients with rare genetic diseases."

The breakthrough builds upon a body of internationally recognized research from Aqeilan's laboratory that established WWOX as a critical regulator of nervous system development and function. The work has helped lay the foundation for new therapeutic approaches to rare genetic neurological disorders and has received international support, including a European Research Council Proof-of-Concept grant aimed at advancing WWOX gene therapy toward clinical application.

While the infant will continue to be closely monitored, the treatment represents an important step in the development of personalized therapies for rare genetic epilepsies and offers hope for families affected by WWOX-related disorders worldwide.

Research Papers for additional reading

Obeid M, Wang J, Abudiab B, Akkawi R, Aqeilan RI. WWOX in brain development and disease: Molecular mechanisms and therapeutic opportunities. Neurobiol Dis. 2026 Jul;225:107446. doi: 10.1016/j.nbd.2026.107446

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42128308/

Obeid M, Akkawi R, Repudi S, Singh PK, Abudiab B, Berent A, Brennan T, Weiss Y, Shekh-Ahmad T, Aqeilan RI. Neuron-Specific WWOX Gene Therapy Produces Dose-Dependent, Durable Rescue in a Model of WWOX-Related Epileptic Encephalopathy. bioRxiv 2026.03.11.710995; https://doi.org/10.64898/2026.03.11.710995

Repudi S, Kustanovich I, Abu-Swai S, Stern S, Aqeilan RI. Neonatal neuronal WWOX gene therapy rescues Wwox null phenotypes. EMBO Mol Med. 2021 Dec 7;13(12):e14599. doi: 10.15252/emmm.202114599

https://link.springer.com/article/10.15252/emmm.202114599

Repudi S, Steinberg DJ, Elazar N, Breton VL, Aquilino MS, Saleem A, Abu-Swai S, Vainshtein A, Eshed-Eisenbach Y, Vijayaragavan B, Behar O, Hanna JJ, Peles E, Carlen PL, Aqeilan RI. Neuronal deletion of Wwox, associated with WOREE syndrome, causes epilepsy and myelin defects. Brain. 2021 Nov 29;144(10):3061-3077. doi: 10.1093/brain/awab174

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33914858/

Attachment

Precision Gene Therapy for WOREE Syndrome

Danae Marx Hebrew University of Jerusalem 972524334557 danaemc@savion.huji.ac.il