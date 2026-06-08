Manchester, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Leading form analytics and session replay platform Zuko has launched a new audit tool that tests whether AI agents can successfully complete a business's online forms and checkouts. The tool identifies the points where automated traffic drops out before converting.

Zuko's launches a new tool to audit online forms and checkouts



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The audit tool, Zuko Agent Score, runs through an organization's existing forms and checkouts, surfacing the specific fields and steps that fail under agent interaction leading to lost business. The output gives development and optimization teams a clear list of fixes, including:

A score out of 100 showing how ready the form is to accept business with AI agents.

A detailed analysis of the form's accessibility, navigation, error handling and data input.

A video recording of the agent working its way through the form.

A list of technical recommendations and fixes to improve the form experience for AI agents.

"Most online forms and checkout flows were designed for humans, they don't consider how AI agents interact with websites," said Alun Lucas, Managing Director at Zuko.

"As AI agents begin handling more tasks on behalf of customers, enterprises need more visibility into where those interactions break down, which is exactly why we've launched this new tool."

AI agents are increasingly handling tasks and purchases on behalf of users, from filling out lead generation forms to completing e-commerce checkouts. Industry data puts AI agent traffic growing at 7,000%+ per year.





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Zuko has spent over a decade helping businesses identify why users abandon online forms and checkouts. The audit tool applies that same approach to AI agents, a category of traffic that existing analytics tools were not built to handle.

The tool is available to businesses at www.zuko.io/agent-score-ai-agent-readiness-audit

About Zuko

Zuko is an established marketing analytics business (originally known as Formisimo) that improves conversion of users through online checkouts and forms, solving the problem of lost customers at the final stage of the buying or interest process. The Zuko Analytics platform analyses user behaviour within a website's online forms & checkouts, revealing the pain points that are causing them to drop out rather than complete.

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Source: DesignRush