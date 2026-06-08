Digitunity Inc: Digitunity Releases Policy Statement Identifying Computer Ownership as a Prerequisite for AI Literacy

As AI literacy becomes a growing federal workforce and education priority, one practical gap remains unaddressed, as 32.9 million people lack the computer access required to develop these skills.

NORTH CONWAY, NH / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Digitunity, a national systems-change intermediary aligning infrastructure for sustained computer ownership, published a policy statement examining how federal policy frameworks, including guidances from the Department of Labor and the Department of Education, as well as a White House executive order, identify device access as integral to AI literacy program design but stop short of defining what constitutes an adequate device.

The paper argues that a personal computer enables sustained AI skill development and outlines four policy recommendations for federal, state, and local leaders:

Establish pathways for the transfer, donation, refurbishment, and community deployment of surplus and retired government and corporate technology to increase the supply of reliable, free, and low-cost computers.

Fund and integrate computer ownership into AI literacy, workforce, and education programs at the federal, state, and local levels, ensuring learners have computers to keep at no or low cost.

Require computer ownership status as a data element in intake forms for publicly funded education and workforce programs, so that gaps are visible and addressable at the program level.

Measure and report outcomes for participants in publicly funded programs who receive computers and AI literacy training, including credential attainment, career advancement, or wage growth.

The policy conversation around AI literacy is advancing quickly, but implementation depends on a practical prerequisite: whether learners and workers own a personal computer.

Full recommendations and supporting analysis are available in the brief, which is available for download here .

Contact:

Miye McCullough, pr@digitunity.org

SOURCE: Digitunity Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/digitunity-releases-policy-statement-identifying-computer-ownersh-1173878