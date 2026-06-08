Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Completes Acquisition of Strategic Intellectual Property and Expands Nanotechnology Investment Initiatives

Strengthening proprietary IP portfolio and next-generation product development pipeline

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Cana Laboratories, Cosmos Health's wholly owned subsidiary, acquires international patent application WO2025108566A1 from Cloudpharm P.C.

Patent protection being pursued at national and regional levels across key international markets

Technology supports next-generation pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, OTC, and specialized healthcare product development

Expands nanotechnology investment initiatives, leveraging Cana Laboratories' European GMP-certified manufacturing capabilities

Aligned with the Company's broader strategy of expanding its IP portfolio, strengthening vertical integration, and driving long-term shareholder value

CHICAGO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cana Laboratories S.A., has acquired ownership of international patent application WO2025108566A1 from Cloudpharm P.C., and expands its nanotechnology investment initiatives.





Following the transfer, Cana Laboratories has initiated the process of pursuing patent protection at both national and regional levels in key international markets as part of the Company's broader IP strategy.

The patent represents an important addition to Cosmos Health's growing innovation portfolio and reflects the Company's commitment to transforming advanced scientific discoveries into commercially viable healthcare solutions. The underlying technology originated from research activities combining early-stage discovery methodologies with advanced pharmaceutical development approaches.

PATENT & IP DETAILS

FIELD DETAIL Patent Application WO2025108566A1 Transferor Cloudpharm P.C. Acquirer Cana Laboratories S.A. (wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Health Inc.) Filing Status National & regional patent protection being pursued across key international markets Manufacturing Platform European GMP-licensed, EMA-certified (Cana Laboratories S.A.) Product Scope Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, OTC, Specialized Healthcare Technology Origin Early-stage discovery methodologies combined with advanced pharmaceutical development



NANOTECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT INITIATIVE

In parallel, Cana Laboratories announced plans to expand its investments in nanotechnology-based product development platforms. The Company intends to leverage the patented technology, together with additional nanotechnology applications, to support the development of next-generation pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, OTC, and specialized healthcare products.

Integrating proprietary IP with Cana Laboratories' European GMP-certified manufacturing capabilities creates a powerful foundation for the future development of differentiated, high-margin healthcare products.

The initiative is aligned with Cosmos Health's previously announced strategy of expanding its intellectual property portfolio, strengthening vertical integration, and developing innovative healthcare products supported by advanced technologies and scientific research.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "This acquisition further strengthens our transition from AI-enabled discovery to proprietary product development and commercialization. By combining intellectual property, advanced formulation technologies, nanotechnology expertise, and our manufacturing infrastructure, we continue to build a scalable innovation platform designed to create long-term shareholder value."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website ( www.sec.gov ). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

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