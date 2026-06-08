Industrial Robotics Market worth $20.80 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the industrial robotics market is projected to grow from USD 15.50 billion in 2026 to reach USD 20.80 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 179 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Industrial Robotics Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Industrial Robotics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 15.50 billion

USD 15.50 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 20.80 billion

USD 20.80 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 5.0%

Industrial Robotics Market Trends & Insights:

The industrial robotics market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of automation and smart manufacturing technologies across industries. Companies are increasingly deploying industrial robots for applications such as material handling, welding, assembly, packaging, and inspection to improve productivity, operational accuracy, and manufacturing efficiency. Additionally, growing investments in Industry 4.0, factory automation, and intelligent production systems, along with rising demand for high-speed and flexible manufacturing operations, are accelerating the expansion of the global industrial robotics market.

By Robot type, the traditional robot segment in the industrial robots market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2025.

By Payload, Up to 16 kg is expected to dominate the payload segment, with a share of 51.2% in 2025.

By Offering, Software & programming segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

By Application, Processing is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the industrial robot during the forecast period.

By region, the Asia Pacific industrial robots market accounted for 67.3% of revenue in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=643

The increasing need for mass customization and flexible manufacturing is driving the adoption of industrial robotics across production facilities. Companies are increasingly using robotic systems to quickly adapt production lines, manage varying product designs, and improve overall manufacturing responsiveness. Industrial robots help manufacturers achieve faster changeovers, improved operational flexibility, and efficient small-batch production without compromising productivity. In addition, the growing demand for customized products across the automotive, electronics, and consumer goods industries is further supporting market growth.

Traditional industrial robots are expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

The traditional industrial robots segment holds the largest share in the industrial robotics market due to the increasing adoption of robotic systems across automotive, electronics, metal processing, food & beverage, and logistics industries. Industrial robots are widely used for welding, assembly, painting, material handling, and packaging applications to improve production efficiency, operational accuracy, and manufacturing speed. The growing focus on factory automation, smart manufacturing, and continuous production processes is further increasing global demand for industrial robots. In addition, advancements in AI, machine vision, and sensor technologies are improving robotic performance and operational flexibility across industrial environments. Furthermore, industries are increasingly investing in industrial robotic systems to reduce labor dependency, improve product quality, and optimize manufacturing operations.

'Collaborative robots are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.'

The collaborative robots by robot type segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the industrial robots market, driven by increasing demand for flexible, safe, and human-friendly automation solutions across manufacturing industries. Collaborative robots, also known as cobots, are increasingly adopted because they can work alongside human workers without requiring complex safety barriers, making them suitable for small and medium-sized enterprises. Industries such as automotive, electronics, food & beverage, healthcare, and logistics are increasingly deploying collaborative robots for assembly, material handling, inspection, and packaging applications. Their ease of programming, lower operational costs, and ability to improve workplace productivity are further accelerating market adoption. In addition, the growing focus on smart manufacturing and flexible production processes is supporting the rapid growth of collaborative robots globally.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=643

'Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2025.'

Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the industrial robotics industry due to the strong presence of large-scale manufacturing industries across China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The increasing adoption of factory automation, rising investments in smart manufacturing, and growing demand for industrial robots in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, and metal processing industries are driving market growth across the region. In addition, government support for industrial modernization, expansion of manufacturing facilities, and increasing labor cost pressures are further accelerating the deployment of industrial robotic systems in Asia Pacific. The region is also witnessing strong growth in electronics production, electric vehicle manufacturing, and warehouse automation, which is increasing demand for advanced robotic systems. Furthermore, the presence of leading industrial robot manufacturers and continuous investments in Industry 4.0 technologies are supporting the long-term expansion of the industrial robots market across Asia Pacific.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the industrial robotics companies are ABB (Switzerland), YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION (Japan), FANUC Corporation (Japan), KUKA SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), and Dürr Group. (Germany), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=643

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Smart Manufacturing Market - Edge Computing, Industrial 3D Printing, Robots, Sensor, Machine Vision, Artificial intelligence, Cybersecurity, Digital Twin, Private 5G, AGV, AMR, AR & VR, CAD, CAM, PLM, HMI, IPC, MES, WMS, and ERP - Global Forecast to 2032

Handheld Thermal Camera Market by Profession Type (Electricians, HVAC, Building Inspectors), Distribution Channel (Manufacturer Direct, Wholesalers, Specialist Trade Channel), Application (Electrical Inspection, Energy Audits) - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-robotics-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-robotics.asp

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/industrial-robotics-market-worth-20-80-billion-by-2032---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302793764.html