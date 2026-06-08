Messaging Security Gateway Market to Reach USD 11.52 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Cybersecurity Threats and Cloud Adoption | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the Market Size of Messaging Security Gateway (MSG)?

The global market for Messaging Security Gateway (MSG) was valued at USD 6860 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 11520 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.8% Market Growth 2025-2031 USD 11520 Million Regional Analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key Companies Covered McAfee, Cisco, Trend Micro, Broadcom, Proofpoint, Forcepoint, Microsoft, Sophos Ltd, Barracuda Networks, F-Secure, Trustwave Holdings, Mimecast, Panda Security, HelpSystems, Syniverse Technologies LLC, Mimecast Limited, Check Point Software Technologies, Micro Focus, SMSEagle

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What are the key factors driving the growth of the messaging security gateway market?

Primary Drivers: Propelled by the growing necessity to defend corporate communications against phishing, malware, impersonation, spam, data leakage, and unauthorized access.

Propelled by the growing necessity to defend corporate communications against phishing, malware, impersonation, spam, data leakage, and unauthorized access. Highly Reliant Sectors: Critical for high-stakes industries-including BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), government and defense, healthcare, and IT/telecommunications-to protect confidential records, customer data, and regulated communications.

Critical for high-stakes industries-including BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), government and defense, healthcare, and IT/telecommunications-to protect confidential records, customer data, and regulated communications. Evolving Requirements: Demand is scaling as organizations shift between cloud-based and on-premises environments, creating a need for robust filtering, policy enforcement, encryption, and real-time threat visibility.

Demand is scaling as organizations shift between cloud-based and on-premises environments, creating a need for robust filtering, policy enforcement, encryption, and real-time threat visibility. Market Impact: Shifting messaging security from a standalone IT tool into a deeply integrated pillar of enterprise cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and business continuity strategies.

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TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE MESSAGING SECURITY GATEWAY MARKET:

Cloud-based deployment drives the Messaging Security Gateway Market by supporting scalable message protection for organizations using hosted email, collaboration suites, remote access models, and distributed workforces. It allows security policies, filtering controls, threat detection, and quarantine management to be applied across users without heavy infrastructure ownership. Cloud-based gateways are especially relevant for enterprises that need faster deployment, centralized updates, and flexible protection across multiple offices and user groups. The market impact is stronger adoption among organizations prioritizing agility, lower maintenance burden, and secure communication across changing digital work environments.

On-premises deployment supports market growth by serving organizations that require tighter control over messaging infrastructure, internal policy enforcement, sensitive data routing, and compliance-driven security operations. BFSI, government, defense, and healthcare users often prefer direct oversight of message filtering, access rules, audit trails, and internal threat response processes. On-premises gateways remain relevant where data residency, legacy system integration, and customized security configurations are critical. The market impact is sustained demand from regulated sectors that prioritize control, visibility, and internal governance over fully outsourced security models.

IT and telecommunications drive the Messaging Security Gateway Market because these sectors handle large volumes of internal, customer-facing, and operational communication across complex digital networks. Messaging security is essential for protecting service notifications, enterprise support channels, customer records, partner exchanges, and administrative workflows from malicious links, spoofed identities, and unauthorized access. These organizations also need secure communication between distributed teams, data centers, vendors, and managed service environments. The market impact is higher adoption of advanced gateway systems that strengthen message integrity, service continuity, and enterprise trust.

Phishing and impersonation remain core drivers for messaging security gateway adoption because attackers increasingly target employees through convincing messages, fraudulent requests, and brand misuse. These attacks can bypass basic awareness controls when they appear to come from trusted colleagues, vendors, financial institutions, or service providers. Messaging gateways help screen suspicious senders, detect harmful links, block unsafe attachments, and enforce user-level protection policies. The market impact is continued investment in gateway solutions that reduce human exposure to social-engineering threats.

Data loss prevention is driving adoption as enterprises need to stop confidential information from leaving through unsecured messages, misdirected communication, or unauthorized attachments. BFSI handles account information and transaction records, healthcare manages patient data, and government agencies process classified or sensitive internal communication. Messaging security gateways support policy-based monitoring, content inspection, encryption routing, and access control for outgoing and incoming messages. The market impact is stronger demand from organizations that treat messaging security as part of broader information governance.

Compliance requirements are pushing organizations to strengthen messaging security across retention, monitoring, encryption, auditing, and reporting workflows. Regulated industries must prove that sensitive communication is protected, traceable, and managed according to internal and external security standards. Messaging gateways help apply consistent rules across users, departments, and communication channels while supporting investigation and policy review. The market impact is rising adoption among enterprises that need messaging protection to support legal defensibility, audit readiness, and risk management.

Remote and hybrid work models are increasing demand for messaging security gateways because employees access communication systems from different locations, devices, and networks. This expands the risk of credential theft, unsafe links, account misuse, and unauthorized message forwarding. Gateway solutions help enforce centralized protection even when users are outside traditional office environments. The market impact is greater reliance on cloud-based and hybrid gateway models that secure communication without limiting workforce mobility.

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What are the major product types in the messaging security gateway market?

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

What are the main applications of the messaging security gateway market?

BFSI

Government and Defense

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Who are the key players in the messaging security gateway market?

McAfee Inc

Cisco

Trend Micro

Broadcom

Proofpoint

Forcepoint

Microsoft

Sophos Ltd.

Barracuda Networks

F-Secure

Trustwave Holdings

Panda Security

HelpSystems

Syniverse Technologies LLC

Check Point Software Technologies

Micro Focus

SMSEagle

Mimecast Ltd.

Which region dominates the messaging security gateway market?

North America shows strong demand due to mature cybersecurity spending, high cloud communication usage, and strict security expectations across BFSI, healthcare, government, and enterprise IT. Asia-Pacific is expanding through cloud adoption, digital banking growth, telecom modernization, healthcare digitization, and rising enterprise cybersecurity investment.

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What are some related markets to the messaging security gateway market?

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