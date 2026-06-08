TOYO Co., Ltd. has announced a $357 million capital investment to construct a 1.5 GW N-type heterojunction (HJT) solar cell manufacturing facility in the Houston metropolitan area. The project co-locates cell production with its existing Texas module plant to secure Section 45X tax credits and establish a fully integrated, domestic content-compliant U.S. supply chain. The integration is designed to shorten production cycles from raw wafer processing to finished modules. Engineering, facility design, and procurement planning are already underway, with full project completion and initial pilot production ...

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