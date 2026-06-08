Ulrich Brings Deep Financial, Board, and Advisory Experience from adidas, Swarovski, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The Wella Company, an innovative global leader in hair, nail, and beauty tech, today announced that Jing Ulrich has been appointed to The Wella Company's Board as non-executive Director. Jing brings a powerful combination of deep financial expertise and board-level experience shaped by serving some of the world's most respected consumer and luxury brands and financial institutions. Her keen insights and industry perspective will strengthen Wella Company's Board in steering the Company into its next chapter.

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Jing is an accomplished financial executive and seasoned board member with more than three decades of global experience in premier banking institutions, including 21 years in various senior leadership roles at J.P. Morgan, from which she will retire in July. She currently serves on the boards of both adidas (supervisory board) and Swarovski International Holding, as well as the advisory committee of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. She previously held seats on the boards of Ermenegildo Zegna and GlaxoSmithKline, and served on the advisory boards of Bosch, CapitaLand, and L Catterton Asia. In these roles, Jing has advised premium and lifestyle brands on positioning, consumer and affluent customer insights, and disciplined international expansion.

In her most recent role as Vice Chair of Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan in New York, Jing has advised leading corporations, investors, and sovereign wealth funds on capital markets, M&A, and strategic growth initiatives. She is recognized for her ability to foster partnerships that span industries and geographies. Jing holds a Bachelor's degree from Harvard University and a Master's degree from Stanford University and has been ranked among the most influential global businesswomen by Fortune and Forbes.

About The Wella Company

The Wella Company is an innovative global beauty leader with a robust portfolio of iconic, time-tested brands, including Wella Professionals the #1 salon color brand globally*, OPI, ghd, Sebastian Professional, Nioxin, Clairol, and Wella Koleston.

The company's 6,000+ employees blend science and artistry to innovate, market, and sell a comprehensive range of hair and nail brands, spanning hair color, care, styling, and treatment products, and nail lacquers and care products, as well as heat- and air-assisted hair styling devices. Its 145-year heritage is professional-first, and today the company serves salon owners, hair stylists, nail technicians, and end consumers in over 100 countries.

The company has a performance-based culture, enduring entrepreneurial spirit, and shared desire to positively impact the communities it serves. The company has primary offices in New York City, Geneva, London, and Calabasas, California. The company also has facilities and large employee populations in Germany, Mexico, Thailand, Italy, Poland, Brazil, Japan, India, France, Canada, and Australia, among many others.

*Based on Wella Master Brand USD sales on the 2024 Salon Hair Care Global Series for the hair coloring products category published by Kline

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Media Contacts

Alix Dunn Alix.dunn@wella.com

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