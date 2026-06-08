Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.: SDLG Showcases at KOMATEK 2026 to Solidify Markets Across Eurasia and Africa

LINYI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / From June 3 to 6, 2026, the International Construction Machinery, Technology and Equipment Trade Fair 2026 (KOMATEK 2026) took place in Istanbul Expo Center, Turkey. As one of Turkey and Middle East's premier and most specialized industry events, this year's exhibition brought together hundreds of global enterprises to showcase cutting-edge equipment and technical solutions. It serves as a vital platform linking the Euro-Asian and African markets, while driving industry collaboration.

Under the theme 'Built-in Quality, Green-Driven Future,' SDLG made a major impact at the event with its independent showcase of 13 customized, CE-certified products. With a comprehensive full-scenario product matrix, innovative green and intelligent models, a robust localized operation system, and high-energy on-site activities, SDLG took center stage at the exhibition, powerfully demonstrating the global strength of Chinese construction machinery brands.

On the morning of June 3, SDLG hosted a grand opening ceremony and product launch event. Key industry dignitaries, including Su Zimeng, President of the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA); Zhou Weidong, President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Machinery Sub-council; Li Chunsheng, Deputy Secretary-General of CCMA; and Wang Xiaohui, Deputy General Manager of SDLG, attended the event. Together with global customers, local partners, and media representatives, they witnessed the strategic rollout of SDLG's latest offerings for the Euro-Asian and African markets.

During the opening ceremony, Su Zimeng, President of the CCMA, noted that green and intelligent development has become an irreversible industry trend, emphasizing that expanding global footprints and advancing localized operations are critical to building international competitiveness. He highly commended SDLG's strategic focus amidst the waves of globalization and green transformation as a key force in China's construction machinery industry. Su highlighted that the company is steadily upgrading from merely "exporting products" to "exporting full operational systems," powered by highly competitive, innovative machinery. He expressed his expectations for SDLG to work alongside global partners to build a sustainable industrial ecosystem.

Wang Xiaohui, Deputy General Manager of SDLG, shared how the company, distinguished as the first in the Chinese machinery industry to win the prestigious EFQM Excellence Award, is actively leading industry evolution. In terms of electrification, SDLG has developed a comprehensive new energy roadmap covering pure electric, battery-swapping, cable-powered, and hybrid technologies. Globally, SDLG has established three overseas factories, over 10 overseas warehouses, and more than 20 overseas subsidiaries and representative offices. Addressing the growth of the Turkish market, Wang emphasized that the company will firmly execute its "In Turkey, For Turkey" philosophy, fully driving its localization strategy through its established Turkish subsidiary and warehousing center.

On the product launch event, two flagship models deeply tailored for the Turkish market were officially unveiled. The L958HEV 5-ton pure electric wheel loader targets green and low-carbon demands, boasting zero emissions, low noise, and a long runtime. Delivering a significant advantage in operating costs, it is perfectly suited for high-intensity environments like ports and steel mills, etc. Meanwhile, the E6305H 30-ton all-round excavator is equipped with an advanced electronically controlled hydraulic system. Offering exceptional adaptability, stability, and durability, it fully covers earthmoving, urban construction, and mining infrastructure projects. Both star models precisely match local working conditions and operational needs, drawing intense interest from across the industry.

The 13 exhibited models span two of SDLG's core product lines, excavators and wheel loaders, providing comprehensive, full-scenario solutions for municipal infrastructure, mining, farming, general construction, etc.

The compact and small excavators offer exceptional flexibility and efficiency, making them ideal for orchards, farms, tight jobsites, and small-scale infrastructure projects. In contrast, the medium and large excavators deliver robust power and precise hydraulic control, excelling in heavy-duty mining and large-scale infrastructure environments. Meanwhile, the brand-new H-series diesel wheel loaders combine low fuel consumption, easy maintenance, and high maneuverability to effortlessly handle Turkey's most complex working conditions. Striking a perfect balance between high efficiency, energy savings, reliability, and easy maintenance, the full lineup effectively lowers long-term cost of ownership for customers.

On the exhibition floor, SDLG hosted a new partners signing ceremony, establishing strategic partnerships with premier local Turkish distributors. This milestone further enhances the brand's regional sales and service network, boosting market coverage and service response efficiency.

Driven by its robust product quality and comprehensive equipment solutions, SDLG earned widespread recognition from attendees. During the exhibition, an order-signing ceremony was held, securing cumulative orders for over 120 units, including more than 50 new energy products, with an additional over 200 units in the pipeline. Simultaneously, the SDLG booth featured interactive check-ins, live quizzes, and exclusive giveaways. These engaging activities drew massive crowds, creating a buzzing atmosphere that effectively deepened the brand experience and strengthened connections with users.

Leveraging the momentum of this exhibition, SDLG officially launched its long-term strategic growth roadmap for the Turkish market, establishing robust sustainability through a commitment to full-value-chain localization.

Backed by its established Turkish subsidiary and machine and spare parts warehousing infrastructure, SDLG is accelerating its network expansion across major cities to secure a dual boost in delivery efficiency for both machinery and parts. To closely align with Turkey's green development trends, the company will continuously iterate its product portfolio around typical local working conditions-enhancing the adaptability of its excavator lineup while actively introducing its flagship 5-ton and 7-ton pure electric wheel loaders to build tailor-made, scenario-based solutions. Furthermore, SDLG is building a professional local team empowered by technical expertise directly from the headquarters to ensure rapid response times for key accounts. Alongside these operational moves, localized commercial and financial support policies will be rolled out to meet diverse partnership needs, fully integrating SDLG into the local industrial ecosystem to drive long-term, stable development.

SDLG remains steadfast in its dedication to technological innovation and green transformation, driving continuous breakthroughs in new energy, intelligence, hydraulics, and electronic control. Today, its products are exported to more than 140 countries and regions worldwide. This highly successful showcase at KOMATEK 2026 marks a pivotal milestone in the seamless integration of SDLG's globalization strategy and localized operations. Looking ahead, backed by its premium equipment, green solutions, and comprehensive service framework, SDLG will continue to deepen its footprint across Turkey, Eurasia, and Africa. By working hand-in-hand with global partners, the company is committed to empowering regional infrastructure development, fostering sustainability, and continually elevating the global influence of Chinese construction machinery brands.

About SDLG

SDLG, officially known as Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., is a leading construction machinery manufacturer in China. Founded in 1972, the company specializes in wheel loaders, excavators, road machinery, and mining equipment. With reliable quality and cost-effective solutions, SDLG serves customers in many countries and regions worldwide. The company is committed to innovation, customer service, and providing dependable equipment for construction, mining, and infrastructure projects.

Media Contact

Organization: Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG)

Contact Person Name: Jin Zhang

Website: https://www.sdlg.com/

Email: jin.zhang@sdlg.com

City: Linyi City

Country: China

SOURCE: Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sdlg-showcases-at-komatek-2026-to-solidify-markets-across-eurasia-and-1173857