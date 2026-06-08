Nebius chooses Kao Data's Harlow campus for major AI infrastructure deployment

10-year agreement will directly support AI innovation in the UK's leading academic and research communities, aligned with the goals of the Government's AI Opportunities Action Plan.

Reinforces Kao Data's Harlow campus as a leading hub for industrial-scale AI research, enterprise and AI cloud computing via one of the UK's largest AI cloud deployments.

Powered by 100% renewable energy and using direct-to-chip liquid cooling to minimise water usage, the deployment at Kao Data reinforces Nebius's approach to sustainability.

LONDON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao Data, the specialist developer and operator of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing, has today announced a multi-megawatt (MW) AI infrastructure deployment with Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), the leading AI cloud company, at its Harlow data centre campus.

The 22MW, 10-year agreement will support AI innovation within the UK's world-leading academic and research communities, and the roll-out of the Government's AI Opportunities Action Plan - reinforcing Kao Data's Harlow campus as a leading European hub for industrial-scale AI research, enterprise and GPU-accelerated computing.

Today Nebius is one of the fastest-growing, global leaders in AI cloud computing. Its innovative Nebius AI Cloud platform and managed inference service, Nebius Token Factory, will be hosted within Kao Data's Harlow campus, which is one of the UK's most advanced computing environments, specifically engineered for AI.

Crucially, with Kao Data's Harlow campus powered by 100% renewable energy, supported by HVO-powered generators, and its KLON-03 facility using the latest advancements in energy efficient, direct-to-chip liquid cooling to minimise water usage, the data centre campus will ensure Nebius's UK infrastructure is aligned with the company's approach to sustainable AI.

Speaking on the announcement, Spencer Lamb, CEO, Kao Data, said, "Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Kao Data portfolio and a landmark moment in the UK's AI ambitions. Nebius is an impressive global AI cloud operator, and we are delighted to welcome such a significant deployment into our Harlow data centre campus. This partnership proves that despite challenging macroeconomic circumstances, demand for industrial scale, UK-based, cutting-edge AI remains high, with Kao Data the perfect platform for the latest AI workloads."

"We're pleased to be continuing our expansion in the UK with Kao Data," said Andrey Korolenko, Chief Product and Infrastructure Officer at Nebius. "The UK is a major destination for AI and is becoming an important part of Nebius's global footprint. By bringing dedicated capacity to support inference workloads, we can enable UK AI builders and enterprises to achieve their AI goals."

A Reference Platform NVIDIA Cloud Partner, Nebius is building a full-stack AI cloud platform for developers and companies - from data and model training to production deployment. Part of the capacity at Kao Data will be dedicated to Nebius Token Factory, a production-scale inference platform that enables AI companies and digital enterprises to deploy and optimise open AI models at scale.

The new 22MW deployment at Kao Data also forms part of Nebius' £1.7 Billion investment into the UK, which was announced this morning - further highlighting Nebius's role in enhancing the country's domestic compute capacity by enabling British organisations and industry to harness the power of AI to drive economic growth via one of the UK's largest AI cloud deployments.

Kao Data's Harlow data centre campus, which is home to the UK's largest cluster of advanced AI, academic research and life science computing workloads, combines world-class infrastructure with a strong sustainability profile that make it perfectly suited to AI and high-performance computing (HPC) systems.

With data centres set to be developed in Park Royal, West London, Greater Manchester and further capacity in Harlow during the coming years, Kao Data is committed to providing the industrial-scale computing power that underpins the UK Government's sovereign AI ambitions.

About Kao Data

Kao Data leads the industry, pioneering the development and operation of UK and European data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing. With hyperscale-inspired facilities east and west of London, and northern England's largest data centre planned for Greater Manchester, we are home to technology's most demanding computing infrastructure.

Its award-winning, NVIDIA DGX-Ready certified data centres are designed, engineered, and operated by one of the industry's most respected teams. Together, this provides colocation customers deploying mission-critical AI, enterprise, and cloud workloads with a secure, scalable, and sustainable compute environment, backed by a guarantee of 100% uptime.

Kao Data's data centre portfolio includes more than 237 MW of IT load, either currently operational, under development or planned - all of which is under-pinned by the highest energy efficiency, sustainability and ESG credentials.

Backed by leading international investors, and with several pioneering 'industry firsts' to our name, Kao Data represents the future in industrial scale, high-capacity data centres for AI and the next generation of compute.

Kaodata.com

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